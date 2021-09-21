In a surprise move, Von Der Leyen told Joe Biden that France needs an explanation over the AUKUS deal, entered with UK and Australia. The deal has ruffle so many feathers from China, and some members of the EU who felt slighted by the US presidents' ill-advised action.

The AUKUS deal has started lots of controversies, especially how France has voiced out condemnation for the submarine deal that was theirs before the entry of the US offering nuclear submarines.

Ursula Von Der Leyen, European Commission President, finally stepped in for the EU to sort everything stemming from the trilateral deal.

France to halt business with US

In the light of the problems caused by the ill-advised AUKUS deal, Von Der Leyen made it clear that no other business with the US is not advised. It comes after the US has allegedly slighted France in its desire to push its sub deal, reported the Express UK.

This is a stinging rebuke of Biden, who has been severely criticized for the failure in Afghanistan, that made the EU think twice about the standing of the US.

The US president is in the middle of trouble as the EU commission president voices her dissatisfaction representing the European Union. She spoke on CNN and asked how the US, UK, and Australia decided on the deal in the world.

She added the EU has a right to be advised on such actions, which might have serious consequences, to members of the Union. So, France gets an explanation over the AUKUS Deal, which is only a fair exchange.

The deal signed by Australia and France for nuclear submarines that Biden did not honor was at the heart of the dissent. France is now at odds with the US for staking out a deal from them.

Von der Leyen made it clear that the US administration has interfered in EU business, and only if the US justifies poaching the deal from France. The Union will snub the US.

She said that France, the first partner in the nuclear submarine deal with Australia, was not treated well, and it is a US ally at that. Washington's actions will not go ignored, but a smear on the US-EU partnership is there.

Bottom line, Joe Biden should have thought twice about how France and the EU would react. These actions are not how allied deal with each other.

Von der Leyen demands explanation from US

The CNN host Christine Amanpour asked about the EU Australia cancellation, why it happened, noted CNN.

Von der Leyen said there were too many questions to answer for everyone involved in the problem.

She added that one of the EU members was not treated well, and that will not be tolerated, pushing on why the United States acted in such a way that was not fair. So, until Joe Biden explains anything, the US will be on its own, citing the Girl Sun.

The host said will it cause a division between the US and EU. Adding does the EU feel slight by the US leader?

When the US ignored the allies and took them out of the loop, the EU condemned that action that jeopardized its citizens.

There is a disconnection between the EU and the White House, which needs to be resolved. But she stressed that France gets an explanation over the Aukus Deal, which started the row. That long talk with Biden might be long overdue.

