Donald Trump has not officially declared his plans to run for the presidency, but he has dropped multiple clues.

During an interview on "The Water Cooler," Trump was asked what would prevent him from campaigning in the 2024 election. "I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right? You get that call, they say... 'Come on down here and see us because we had a bad report.' Things happen, through God, they happen. But I feel so good," Trump said.

Trump also made a dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The ex-POTUS declared that he did the exact opposite of what Fauci urged Americans to do when it comes to COVID-19.

"He was there for like 40 years or something, right? He was part of the furniture. If you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said," he said.

Donald Trump dropping clues about his campaign plans

Trump previously hinted at his plans to run for office during his visit to the police precinct near the Trump Tower to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. While there, one of the officers asked Trump if he would run in the 2024 election.

"Oh, that's a tough question. Actually, it's an easy question. I know what I'm going to do, but we're not supposed to be talking about it yet. But I think you're going to be very happy," Trump said via Huffington Post.

Read Also: Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden In 2024 Presidential Election Poll After Afghanistan Chaos, Civil Unrest Brexit Warning

Donald Trump slams Lindsey Graham

Meanwhile, Trump has seemingly earned the support of Lindsey Graham, who expressed his desire for the former to run for office again in 2024.

Over the weekend, Graham told a crowd on the second day of the Mackinac Republican Party's Leadership Conference that he wants Trump to campaign via Business Insider. His statement earned cheers and applause from the crowd. Graham's statement came as a shock because Trump just slammed him days later.

Graham and Mike Lee previously investigated Trump's allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him. However, Graham and Lee did not find any evidence to prove Trump's claims.

After learning the results of the investigation, Trump became visibly upset. "I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the 'Crime of the Century. Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win," Trump said in a statement via Yahoo! News.

Melania Trump's husband also accused Graham of letting Americans get away with the biggest Election Hoax in history.

Graham has also been very vocal about his dislike for Trump during the 2016 elections. Back then, he called the POTUS a "kook," a "race-baiting bigot," "and the most flawed nominee" in the history of the Republican Party. A year later, Graham and Trump met during a meeting, and the former became an ally of the latter.

Related Article: Donald Trump To Announce 2024 Run For Presidency Any Day From Now, Says GOP Rep. Jim Jordan

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.