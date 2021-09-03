Donald Trump is expected to launch his candidacy for president again "any day soon," according to Ohio Representative Jim Jordan. GOP Rep. Jim Jordan told Lauren Windsor, the creator of The Undercurrent.TV, during an event in Iowa on Thursday evening.

Before publishing the video, Windsor foreshadowed Jordan's allegation on Twitter. Jordan's statements were disputed by a representative for the lawmaker after she tweeted them. Former Trump advisor Jason Miller, meanwhile, claimed on Thursday that he is almost certain Trump will run again.

Republicans are almost certain about Trump's 2024 run for president

The former president has been tight-lipped about his ambitions for 2024, claiming that he wasn't legally permitted to announce if he'd run. But in August, when Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned if he'd run again, he made some telling statements.

Trump is ready to announce his participation in the elections in 2024

Informal journalist Lauren Windsor has posted a video of a conversation with Ohio Republican Jim Jordan in Iowa, in which he states that Donald Trump will soon announce his candidacy for the presidency in 2024. pic.twitter.com/RwoaA4ATzD — The RAGEX (@theragex) September 3, 2021

Trump said earlier this week that he will be visiting Iowa, the state where the first-in-the-nation caucus is held. On the Todd Starnes Show, Trump talked about the size of the crowds at his rallies in Alabama and Ohio, Daily Mail reported.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among the reported contenders who have already visited Iowa this year. Republicans considering a run in 2024 are in limbo until Trump makes his choice since Trump remains the favorite to win the GOP nominee in most surveys.

While Trump has offered no hint if he would run for President in 2024, people close to him have had much to say. The topic of Trump's political future was revived this week, due in part to Miller and Jordan, who both said that a 2024 declaration was on the way and that Trump would take advantage of President Joe Biden's contentious handling of the Afghanistan exit.

Per RT, Jordan is heard in the video telling individuals that he "knows" Trump will run for president in 2024 because he spoke with him the day before and said, "He's ready to declare after all this craziness in Afghanistan." Former Trump adviser Jason Miller told the 'None of the Above' show this week that he is 99 to 100 percent sure his former boss will run for president again following his loss to Biden.

Some on social media are already outraged at the prospect of Trump being president again, predicting a bleak future for the Republican Party if it continues to rely on Trump for its presidential ambitions. Rep. Eric Swalwell has already entered the potential future fight against Trump.

What do polls say about Trump's 2024 ambition?

After leaving office, Trump retained his grip on the Republican Party, and despite some attempts to push the party away from him, he cemented himself as the party's leader. Trump is the apparent leader for the Republican presidential nomination, and if he runs, other GOP candidates would certainly take a back seat.

In March, the former president won a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and his popularity has only grown in the months since. When asked who they wanted to see run for president at CPAC in July, 70 percent of participants replied Trump. It was a 15-point gain over the March survey.

While the CPAC straw poll isn't entirely representative of all Republicans, Trump has consistently come out on top in polls. A majority of Republicans questioned in a May Quinnipiac poll supported Trump while a July Hill-HarrisX poll revealed that 55 percent of registered Republican voters would consider voting for the former president.

There is a political divide on whether Trump's entry into the presidential election would benefit or harm America. According to a Quinnipiac survey released in August, more than 70% of Republicans believe a Trump ticket in 2024 would be beneficial for the country, while 95% of Democrats believe it would be negative. A bit more than 60% of Independents believe Trump should not run.

Trump claims that he was the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election and that Biden was only elected because of alleged election fraud. However, none of the former president's cases have succeeded in proving widespread fraud that tainted the election results, and proof to back up his accusations has yet to surface, as per Newsweek via MSN.

