The former Brexit party member, MEP Ann Widdecombe, remarked that US President Joe Biden had not performed well, and VP Kamala Harris might step in. She said that it might get worse with his vice president, should he be replaced.

Worse to come when Biden steps down

Widdecombe stated that many are fixated on the failing of Biden, that Harris is silent and conveniently disengaged until the right moment. The former Delaware senator is losing approval, while the current VP is more acceptable in polls.

Like many British politicians, the ex-Brexit MEP has been critical of how decisions in the White House have gone south, but his ally Harris allegedly does not inspire much confidence in the US.

Widdecombe made it clear the vice-president keeping away from debacles like the Afghan pull-out, the southern border that she avoids if she can. She added that Harris would do more harm than good if Biden were to step down.

One scenario is far-left policies will be implemented more, impacting an already tentative atmosphere in the US, which is not an ideal situation to land in. Also, the Democrats are supposed to be pushing the far-left associated with Harris alleged defense of rioters, reported the Express UK.

Biden's cognitive test could expose deficiencies

Former Brexit party member Widdecombe gave her two cents worth of the Biden presidency which is not so glowing but warned not to ignore VP Harris. Like how the world stage had allegedly exposed his deficiencies and allowed his VP to go on less criticized, cited News7 Trends.

Stated that the US president may not be qualified to sit in the White House, will not allegedly take a cognitive test to silence his critics. His greatest critic took one when challenged, passed very excellently, and mocked his critics who were incensed at him. There are always prompt cards for every engagement, which he relies on due to his advanced age.

Widdecombe added that getting older will make someone forgetful with many names and similar things, which will be challenging to recall. Citizens would ask how anyone can lead a nation if there is a cognitive difficulty.

One report in August 2020 asked if Biden was afraid of the results of a test of his mental ability. He said there is no need for a cognitive test, and with his signature 'come on man,' deflecting the question, noted UK News Chant.

When former President Donald Trump passed the test, he shot back at critics who were offended by his puns.

Widdecombe says VP Harris could harm US

Former MEP Widdecombe said if the president were to give way to VP Harris, it would be worse for conservatives than it is now. She will harm the US affected by mistakes and probably more problems.

Democrat political strategists are allegedly setting up the VP to command the White House, which explains her absence and not getting the brunt of the political fallout. Kamala Harris has pushed policies defunding the police and the death penalty.

Press members complain that their questions are ignored, but they get answers when the media is biased, which is a far cry from the free for with ex-president Trump. UK press was not allegedly allowed to ask a question when he met the UK PM Boris Johnson.

The former Brexit party member, Widdecombe, gave these statements but stressed VP Kamala Harris should not be ignored.

