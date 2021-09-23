Biden allegedly passed questions to Boris Johnson during their meeting White House when reporters shot to queries. This was when the usual question and answer part went by and would not oblige the reporters.

The meeting comes after the furor over the AUKUS deal, which causes a row in the EU. Instead of the US president taking command of the proceedings, he passed it onto the UK instead.

No answers given by the POTUS

One of the questions asked by the Sun's political editor Harry Cole, about whether the UK will have to wait longer for a 'free trade deal' with the US. He cited the US seems to be not so keen about it, reported the Express UK.

At that point, Biden just diverted the query directed at him and gesticulated to ask the UK prime minister instead. This was seen as a disappointment that the US leader did not answer anything again.

Allegedly Joe Biden said tersely to Johnson, not him. They would need to go through the FTA deal.

Johnson added that they eventually fixed the Boeing Airbus deal between the US and UK, which was a big issue too. He also mentioned is the beef and whiskey in the conversation. Spontaneously Biden said the UK prime minister smiled at the whiskey remark. President Biden allegedly passes questions to Boris Johnson when everything heats up, leaving the press unsatisfied.

Former US President Barack Obama is the one who made the back of the line comment way back in the 2016 Brexit Referendum. He said if it did happen, the UK would last to get an FTA from him if it abandoned the European Union, cited the BBC.

The remarks came as Boris Johnson would not commit to having the UK-US FTA deal in the next election.

Should a post-Brexit deal be ready by 2024, the PM said that the UK would have free trade deals worldwide, even with the US. He added that there is optimism it will happen, although the Americans are hard in negotiations of that kind.

He added that both countries would try to have results for a deal to be made. But Johnson cautioned earlier before the US trip that getting an agreement is far off; it won't happen now.

White House handlers stop questions to Biden about the US border crisis

The US president talked with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he made assurances of the US commitment to the UN, noted Republic World.

Conservative traditionalists have criticized US media who accuse them of allegedly covering up for the White House; many reported supposed gaffes. In many press junkets, questions are selected, unlike when Donald Trump was on anything in his press dealings.

The reporters asked questions about the migrant crisis that prompted his handlers to deal with the situation. The deluge of questions caused the president to look at the reporters while they were asked to march out.

Members of the White House assigned to the president's press activities told the press to go and said that you noted an unnamed observer. In their FTA talks, Joe Biden obviously passes questions to Boris Johnson without clarity on the president's stand.

