Many viewers who tuned in to the one-off special on Wednesday evening were skeptical of Prince Andrew's participation in the BBC documentary 'Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.'

Several members of the Royal Family were interviewed for a BBC program on the Duke of Edinburgh's life before his death at the age of 99. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Anne were among those who spoke about their recollections of Prince Philip and the influence he had on them as children.

Although his participation did not go down well with viewers, Prince Andrew appeared to recollect his best memories of the Duke. Prince Andrew's appearance in the BBC show came only days after Virginia Giuffre's lawyer claimed the royal had been served court documents in a sexual assault lawsuit involving his client.

Royal fans slammed Prince Andrew's appearance on TV

Last Wednesday, the High Court in London granted Giuffre's attorneys' request to formally contact Prince Andrew about the legal procedures that had been initiated in the United States. Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old, Express.co reported.

The monarch, who is now staying in Balmoral, Scotland, has vehemently rejected the accusations. A lot of BBC viewers voiced their displeasure as soon as Andrew came on-screen.

In the documentary, Prince Andrew discussed how much Prince Philip meant to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He also enquired about Philip's study habits and work ethic.

Prince Andrew stayed in Balmoral today, two days after his legal team agreed that his sex accuser Virginia Roberts had appropriately served him with court papers. The Duke of York was seen driving through the grounds of his mother the Queen's Scottish home this morning, where he has been accused of hiding in recent weeks.

Prince Andrew hides from US lawyers

Following weeks of delay, his attorneys acknowledged the documents filed by Miss Roberts' legal team on Tuesday. He had 21 days to react to her sexual assault and battery allegations from the time he received them.

Miss Roberts' lawyer, David Boies, told the Daily Mail earlier this week that the prince's US lawyer, Andrew Brettler, is anticipated to seek a reasonable delay to answer the lawsuit, and that they are likely to accept.

Prince Andrew has yet to see his new grandchild due to his ongoing presence in Scotland. On Saturday, his eldest daughter Beatrice gave birth to her first child, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Yesterday, Prince Andrew went on a drive but did not visit his baby grandchild. He is now on his 17th day in Balmoral, hiding from US lawyers who are attempting to serve him with sex abuse lawsuit papers.

The Duke of York, 61, appeared serious as he drove alone around the Queen's Scottish estate in his Range Rover.

He has not left the 50,000-acre site to join his daughter Beatrice, 33, in celebrating the birth of her first child with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday. Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, rushed to London after she went into labor, The Scottish Sun reported.

