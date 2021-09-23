Prince Charles has been asked to relinquish his place in the line of succession to his eldest son, Prince William, and allow him to succeed the Queen.

Former Labor MP Stephen Pound said the Prince of Wales had "broken his side of the deal" by regularly speaking out on political matters that royals typically avoid. "The deal we have with Prince Charles is that we pay for someone to squeeze toothpaste into his toothbrush, and he stays out of politics," Pound told talkRADIO.

Why do experts think Prince Charles doesn't deserve to be a king?

Although the United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy, the Queen has no actual political ability to act independently of Parliament or the Prime Minister in recent times. The Queen's involvement in Parliament is primarily ceremonial; she gives the "Queen's Speech" to formally start each new session of Parliament.

She is also expected to give her "Royal Assent" to all measures enacted by Parliament before they become law, but this is only a formality. Many have suggested that the Queen's successful reign is due to her lack of political participation and her quiet demeanor.

The phrase "Never complain, never explain" was created by the Queen Mother; but as the monarchy evolves, it appears that other members of the family are taking a different approach to their public relations.

The Prince of Wales "makes no bones" about being more vocal about his stance than Her Majesty, according to historian Prof Jenny Hocking.

Per Express.co, Pound stated, "I honestly believe that someone like Kate could save the Royal Family." He thought Prince Charles was attempting to be both a constitutional and ceremonial king.

A Deltapoll conducted in March-April revealed that a greater number of millennials aged 24 to 40 and Generation Z aged 18 to 24 Brits preferred Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to succeed Queen Elizabeth as king.

Per Monsters and Critics, 23 percent of millennials favor Prince Harry to Prince Charles and Prince William; but only 5% of baby boomers aged 57 to 75 think Harry should be king.

Prince Harry was also judged to be more popular than Prince William among Generation Z Brits, according to the poll as 23 percent of Generation Z prefer Harry to William while 22 percent prefer William to Harry.

Prince Charles can let Prince William take the crown when the Queen dies

According to Princess Diana's former voice coach, Prince Charles may change the constitution to allow William to succeed to the throne when the Queen dies.

The Prince of Wales is the next in line to the throne; but Stewart Pearce, who worked with Princess Diana for two years, believes Prince Charles will relinquish the "difficult responsibility" and hand the monarchy over to his son.

Prince William has been "part of the conversation" since he was 11 or 12 years old, according to Pearce. Over the following two generations, the future monarchs were expected to explore proposals for a reduced monarchy, as per The Sun.

With the help of the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William were to determine which members of the family would maintain senior royal responsibilities and what they should undertake. Meanwhile, Prince Charles has refuted accusations that he was involved in a scheme to assist a Saudi tycoon to obtain a knighthood and British citizenship.

The 72-year-old is facing mounting pressure, with requests for a police probe into allegations leveled against his charity and his closest aide. After a leaked letter revealed he was "willing and happy" to help a Saudi donor gain a knighthood and British citizenship, Michael Fawcett, 58, has temporarily stepped down.

