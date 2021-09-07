The return of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the United Kingdom might come sooner than we thought, and it could be quite a public spectacle if it happens.

Queen Elizabeth is the one person whose approval is contingent on the entire stateside family, even Archie and Lilibet traveling overseas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to introduce the Queen to her great-granddaughter in an "olive branch" moment, according to The Sun.

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle requested?

The couple wants to get their daughter christened as soon as possible, and they are hoping to do it at Windsor Castle. That would typically be a simple request for a senior royal member, but the couple has long ago walked away from those responsibilities to start a new life in the United States. And, of course, the continuing conflict is still simmering - it's barely hit a boil.

Prince Harry has already visited the United Kingdom twice this year, first for Prince Philip's funeral and again for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. Bringing the kids along may bring them closer together in ways they never anticipated, especially because Lilibet inherits her great-lovely grandmother's moniker, as per She Knows via Yahoo.

The Sussexes have agreed to fly to meet Queen Elizabeth, which would be the Duchess's first visit to the UK since Megxit in March 2020. And Prince Harry has made calls to his relatives as he and Meghan prepare for Lilibet's christening, which might take place at Windsor Castle.

Senior employees, on the other hand, are believed to be taken aback by the request for a meeting, which comes months after the pair slammed the Royal Family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The monarchy is also bracing for the publication of Prince Harry's memoir next year, with a recent report that The Queen's advisers are getting "lawyered up" in case any new allegations surface.

Prince Harry saw the Queen personally twice during his visit, according to biographer Omid Scobie. The Duke recently visited the United Kingdom in July to dedicate a statue to his mother, Diana. Conversations with Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William are considered to have been part of his conciliatory calls.

He is not expected to return until September 15, his 37th birthday, according to insiders. The Queen intends to stay at Balmoral until the end of October.

Queen Elizabeth hopes for reconciliation for the monarchy's future

Per Fox News, Queen Elizabeth II is said to be concerned about the monarchy's enduring difficulties. The 95-year-old is particularly concerned about the persistent difficulties between her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their father, Prince Charles, according to a palace source.

The insider said the current monarch wants to speak honestly with Prince William, who is second in line to the throne after his father. The queen reportedly wants to talk about how William should handle future controversies and family problems with "a strong heart and a clear mind."

Prince William has continued to deal with the pressures of royal life and the responsibilities that come with being second in line to the throne. William and Harry's connection deteriorated in March when Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that was seen by almost 50 million people across the world.

"The relationship is space at the moment," Prince Harry said, adding that time heals all problems, hopefully. For a time, Prince Harry informed Winfrey, 67, that his father Prince Charles didn't respond to his phone calls.

An anonymous member of the royal family voiced worry over the couple's dark skin before the birth of their first child, the Sussexes claimed. The person in concern was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or his late grandfather, Prince Philip, Prince Harry disclosed.

Following the show, Prince William reacted to reporters' inquiries by saying, "We are very much not a racist family." According to the source, the queen still believes that her family's conflicts may be resolved for the sake of the monarchy's future.

