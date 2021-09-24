According to sources, the building of the newest Type 31 frigates has started, and five are planned for the initial production. The new ship is smaller than destroyers, emphasizing excellent capability but unique features for a lower price.

Unlike the US Navy that can afford bigger destroyers, the British Navy is replanning the future of the fleet.

Concerns like the need for more ships on the water as Putin's navy does the exact thing. Countries like the UK are rearming to face threats from Russia, China, Iran, and other malign states.

Type 31 frigates are the new surface ship

HMS Venturer is the only and first Type 31 ship, with four more coming soon. Its namesake came from the World War 2 submarine that sunk a German-U Boat while in the water, reported the Sun UK.

At a total cost of £1.25billion per ship, which is made to be multi-role and modular for flexible ship design, cost-effective, and can surprise aggressors, cited the Swift Headline.

It will be very flexible and helpful for a ship smaller than a destroyer when it comes online. Able to deploy various systems like drones that go after mines, aerial defense missiles, and relief stores in special containers.

Every mission, the kit would be changed according to the mission requirement each time, essentially re-equipping and arming the Type 31 Frigate into a truly multi-role platform. The UK will build the ships at the Rosyth dockyard in Scotland.

Advanced technology features in Type 31 ships

Last Thursday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace spoke with the press. He said that the ship has the advantage of advanced technology that is the Royal Navy's future vision. Type 31s will be capable of many missions on the sea. He addresses it as the first steel of the ship was cut for its construction. It is defined as a Swiss Army Knife for the future of the Royal Navy, with its modules and flexible design.

The system is called the pods that will be interchangeable for all ships of the type, which can be shared. The system will be optional for ships so that their base platform can have no change or customization. Retaining its standard equipment is part of the function. Specific missions it will carry out are several operations like intercepting targets against piracy, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian assistance as critical tasks on operations.

According to Vice Admiral Nick Hine, the Second Sea Lord, the pods are for platform-based operations at sea, noted the Telegraph UK.

Designed with standard features, nothing too expensive or complex. Changing its modular pod's systems allows a quick change for one mission or a combo with specific equipment needed. Pod might even have precise strike and laser weapons, minehunters that are crewed or not, and lost portable command modules.

After the HMS Venturer, the sister ships will be the HMS Active, Formidable, Bulldog, and the Campbeltown in the Type 31-Frigate line up as the future ship of the Royal Navy. The news comes that strikes might affect the nuclear sub-base in Clyde, Scotland.

