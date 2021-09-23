Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' alleged secret son, Simon Dorante-Day, is still trying to prove his relationship with the royals.

While speaking with 7News.co.au, Dorante-Day claimed that his grandmother, who worked for Queen Elizabeth, was the one that told him that he's related to Prince Charles and Camilla.

This week, he shared what he believes is proof that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are his biological parents.

The side-by-side photo of Dorante-Day and Prince William shows some resemblance between the two. And some royal fans also noticed their similarities.

In the photo, Dorante-Day and Prince William are sporting the same facial expressions. And their thinning hair, as well as the shape of their face, are very much alike.

Weeks earlier, a photo of Princess Charlotte was compared to a snap of Dorante-Day's mom, Meriam, when she was still a young girl. Royal fans also noted some similarities between the two.

A third photo featuring Dorante-Day's son being compared to the queen was also released earlier this year.

According to Dorante-Day, photo comparisons with obvious resemblances are considered by the courts in a paternity case.

"Obviously DNA testing is the main goal here and what I want to happen, but the photographic evidence is just another piece of the puzzle," he told 7News.co.au.

Read Also: Australian Man Claiming He Is Prince Charles, Camilla's Son Shocks Royal Watchers With Undeniable Proof

Prince Charles, Camilla's secret son wants to get a DNA test

He also told the publication that he's busy preparing for his case because he wants the truth to come out.Dorante-Day is also very confident that the mounting evidence would compel Prince Charles and Camilla to subject themselves to DNA testing.

"My family has been through enough, I have been through enough. As I've always said, I am simply a man who's spent decades looking for my biological parents - and every road has led me to Charles and Camilla. I want to have a relationship with them, with William and Harry. But most of all, I want answers for my family. We are owed that," he said.

Simon Dorante-Day has been sharing side-by-side photos for months

In June, Dorante-Day fondly called Camilla's brother, Mark Shand, "Uncle Shand." He also posted their side-by-side photo on Facebook before telling the same publication that a lot of people have said to him that he and Shand look like they are twins.

"I really think this is one of the more compelling photo comparisons, it's hard to deny how much we look like one another. In paternity cases, facial similarities can be crucial and are definitely considered by the court - and you can see the close similarities between myself and Camilla as well as her brother, her son," he told 7News.co.au.

Dorante-Day insists that he is Prince Charles and Camilla's love child. And the royal couple was forced to give him up to avoid a scandal.

As of late, the royal family has not commented on Dorante-Day's claims, and it's unlikely for the future king to be subjected to a paternity test.

Related Article: Aussie Man Claiming Prince Charles' Secret Son Posts New Proof; Says He Was Made To Look Less Royal

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.