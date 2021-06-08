Simon Dorante-Day, an Australian, has uploaded what he claims are new "evidence" of his claim that he is a member of the British Royal Family. "If you can't see it now you truly aren't looking," the 55-year-old captioned the two images of himself against those of the Duchess of Cornwall on Facebook.





Dorante-Day, who has nine children of his own, has previously shared comparison photos with Prince Charles, as well as a photo of his son Liam with a young-looking Queen in her twenties. He believes the royal couple conceived him when the Prince of Wales was 17 and Camilla was 18 years old.

Simon Dorante-Day alleged that his teeth and eye color were changed

According to Mirror, Winifred and Ernest, Dorante-Day's adoptive grandparents, worked as a chef and gardener for Her Majesty and Prince Philip. They told him he was a royal on several occasions, according to Dorante-Day.

After three failed legal attempts, he has filed petitions with the Australian High Court asking that the Duke and Duchess take DNA tests. Following his most recent post, his supporters have rushed to back up his allegations.

Dorante-Day previously alleged that Prince Charles and Camilla, who married in 2005, had disregarded his letters. Last week, he claimed that as a child, he was tied down by a dentist so that his sharp canine teeth could be rounded flat to erase any connection to the royals. He also previously stated that his eye color was changed from blue to brown when he was eight years old, making him appear less royal.

After his sister's boyfriend bunked with Prince Andrew while training at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1979, he said he was sent to the dentist for the procedure. Simon said that his sister's boyfriend taught Andrew to fix his socks and that Andrew cried at night, keeping others awake," said Simon.

Dorante-Day, an engineer, claims that when his sister's boyfriend dropped out of college, a man approached him and said he had something incredibly important to tell him.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Welcome Second Child: Here's Why Baby Girl Is Named Lilibet Diana

Australian man claims his identity was made up

Simon Dorante-Day was born in April 1966 in Gosport, Hampshire. He believes his biological parents' identities were made up, and that the official paperwork from his adoption was written in his mother's handwriting. Prince Charles and Camilla, unsurprisingly, have not replied to his allegations, as per The Sun.

Since coming public with his assertions, which he claims are the conclusion of years of investigation, Simon Dorante-Day has made international headlines. Now, a slew of fresh photo comparisons of the 55-year-old with Prince Charles, Camilla, The Queen, and Prince Philip are causing a stir on social media, with many of them sourced by royal watchers and fans.

Many people have been drawn to another image that compares Dorante-Day's son, Lachlan, to an older portrait of Her Majesty. Dorante-Day told 7NEWS.com.au that when fresh photo comparisons are made on Facebook, he is constantly blown away.

The Australian grandfather also noted that he is becoming more well-known in the community. The resemblance has been described as "uncanny" by several Facebook users, with one describing Simon as Camilla's double. Many people were also astonished when they saw a school photo of Simon next to a youthful Queen Elizabeth II.

Related Article: Australian Man Claiming He is Prince Charles and Camilla's Son Shocks Royal Watchers With 'Undeniable Proof'



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.