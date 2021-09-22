FBI tipster Jessica Schultz just shared new details on how she managed to point the police into the direction of 22-year-old Gabby Petito's remains.

While speaking with San Francisco Chronicle, Schultz detailed how she saw a man that looked like Brian Laundrie driving around the campsite in Wyoming where Petito's body was found.

The tipster said that she first chanced upon what looked like Laundrie's van on August 26. According to Schultz, the man that looked like Laundrie was driving very slowly; that's why she was forced to overtake him.

And when she looked behind, she saw the man's white van pulling over in an area that's not known to be a designated pull-out. Schultz also said that the man didn't have any companion in his vehicle.

The tipster once again saw the exact same vehicle on August 27 and August 28, but the van is empty this time around. When she looked closely, she noticed a straw hat on the dashboard, and it looked like the same straw hat featured in the news.

Following the sighting, Schultz immediately urged the FBI to look at Spread Creek, and it was there that they found human remains that were consistent with Petito's description.

FBI tipster thanked for leading the FBI to Gabby Petito's remains

Two days after the body was found, the FBI confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing woman. They also confirmed the cause of death to be a homicide.

After Petito's deceased body was found, Schultz said that an FBI agent thanked her for her help.

"[The agency] talked to hundreds of people, but you guys are the ones that really tipped us off to the right place. We're triumphant. We were right and we led them in the right direction," she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Where is Brian Laundrie?

As of late, police officers are still looking for Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito's death. His family previously told officers that he went on a hike last week but has not returned home.

While he was away, the FBI searched Laundrie's home for possible clues regarding his fiancée's disappearance. They were able to seize computers, hard drives, and other items from the property.

According to the BBC, authorities have been searching for Laundrie in the 24,000-acre nature reserve, where they believed him to have gone on a hike. However, they were not in luck in finding him.

The officers initially said they decided to conclude their search for Laundrie because they had already exhausted all avenues in searching the area.

On Tuesday, NBC New York confirmed that the search for Laundrie has once again commenced.

Gabby Petito's family in mourning following her untimely demise

Meanwhile, Petito's family is mourning the death of the travel vlogger who went on a cross-country trip with Laundrie in June.

Petito's mom confirmed that she last spoke with her daughter on August 25. That's why she was alarmed when Laundrie returned home on September 1 without the 22-year-old.

