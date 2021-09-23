An elderly man reported to authorities that a wild rabid 50-pound beaver attacked him when he swam in a Massachusetts pond in the US . Beavers have been known to attack people on several occasions when they expect it to be a cute furball, forgetting its incisors are deadly weapons.

Aggressive 50-pound beaver attacks swimmer

Mark "Pres" Pieraccini, 73, the victim, never expected the large rodent to be fierce and attacked him brutally. He sustained severe injuries after he escaped the beaver's wrath. Like many before him, they never expected an attack from such a quiet animal.

Pieraccini said that the beaver attack came after he swam in a Massachusetts pond. He added the ferocity of the large rodent's attack could have killed him, reported the Daily Star.

The injuries sustained were enough to send the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His typical swim in a remote pond had a fierce and rabid rodent waiting to ambush him like a furry gator.

It happened early in September in Massachusetts, when the attack nearly took the man's life and was almost drowned by the ruthless rodent.

Upon examining the injuries the victim sustained on different parts of his body, the animal bit him in the arm and leg, leaving large bloody gashes and multiple lacerations that might have come from the rodent's sharp teeth on the scalp and body cited Mass Live.

The hospital gave treatment for rabies to the victim. The wild rabid beaver wanted to kill him, as his knuckle was fractured from hitting the wild rodent.

Pieraccini remarked the beaver was about 50-pounds when he struggled to stop its attacks. Successive hits on the wild animal nearly tired him out and drowned him. He added that during the struggle to stop the rampaging rodent, drowning is not far from happening.

Fighting back made the beaver furious to attack more

The animal got wilder and slashed with its teeth more instead of driving off the attacking rodent by punching it. It seemed to get angrier. He could not believe the animal was so fierce!

The victim did not think the attack inflicted so many bloody wounds. He struggled to get back to his car, which was a mile and a half from the pond. He luckily got to his car in his injured state to the Baystate Franklin Medical Centre to treat his injuries.

Doctors said the injuries of Mr. Pieraccini were severe and terrible, added that he was lucky he did not lose much blood or drown in the beaver pond.

Pieraccini did not disclose to the park rangers where the pond is for fear that the beavers would be euthanized. This would lead to the notion if the attack were an actual claim.

Potomac River attack by an angry beaver

In a report in Unofficial Networks, YouTube channel Aquachigger is another person attacked by a beaver. While wading in the Potomac River, he was ambushed by a wild beaver who attacked from behind. It bit him on his lower back, but he threw the 40-pound rodent and ran to the shore. He posted a video of the attack on YouTube.

When wild rabid beavers attack and want to kill a man for swimming in its pond, it is a far and unlikely image of these comical-looking rodents. There have been just 11 attacks by beavers on people in North America over the last ten years.

