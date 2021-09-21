Former US president Donald Trump said that intel for his 'eyes only' reported numerous body bags in the Wuhan laboratory that the virus is supposed to escape from. Beijing has denied the viral outbreak in Wuhan as its epicenter since day one, even after the recent WHO visit.

Despite the recent probe by the World Health Organization, everything turned out to be a washout, as nothing conclusive happened. Beijing still sticks to its story that the Wuhan laboratory was not the source despite the former president's claims.

Trump claims proof that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from Wuhan Lab

Trump sticks to his claim about body bags outside the lab and says that COVID-19's epicenter is there, reported the Sun UK. The former president further says incompetence allowed the SARS-CoV-2 to get out of the lab and started the current pandemic.

Sky News had an interview with Joe Biden's greatest critic, who mentioned that secret intel he had access to indicated the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was where a leak could have happened that cost the lives of at least 4.7 million across the world. He added that some of the accounts are not cleared to be shared as they remain classified information of the US government. However, Trump said that it is 95% it most likely that the virus came from China.

Furthermore, Donald Trump remarked that if it was intentional and or just totally incompetence, it worsened after Wuhan was the source and the lab made the virus. Its release caused the deaths in the body bags seen later on.

Trump further relates stories of several body bags seen outside of the WIV a long time ago. If there were body bags, then it would be an indication that the claims could be actual.

SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured as Chinese biowarfare

It seems the lab was busy improving the SARS-CoV-2 to make it more virulent than any manufactured virus. Some news says that it was supposed to be boosted to 1000 times the virulence for deadly results. The problem is that they wanted it to be secured, but it got out by human error from the WIV lab.

Trump suggests the scenario of how the accident happened; it could be one of the scientists who did not know he had it, and he had lunch with a girlfriend and infected her, thus spreading the virus. But there may have been no intentional release intended, and incompetence sealed the fate of many.

One of the former Covid-19 Investigators, David Asher, remarked the virus was meant biowarfare but backfire in Chinese faces. Unlike Asher, who believes in the weaponization of the contagion, but Trump thinks China is not keen on that. One claim alleged that a database base with all the confidential data about the virus exists, and it will prove that Wuhan is the center, noted Science org.

Before the outbreak, the WIV database was accessible online, and now it is offline as a mandate by Chinese authorities. One of the files has vital info about recent COVID-19 variants but is now taken offline, never to be retrieved. Despite all the scuttlebutt over the WIV file, it is credited to Donald Trump as the first leader to hold China accountable as he mentioned that the body bags are a sign something happened.

