On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former US President Donald Trump takes a swipe at President Joe Biden. Donald Trump, who, like previous presidents, opted to miss the 9/11 memorial services at Ground Zero, paid a visit to a fire station and a police station. He blamed Biden's "gross incompetence" for the disastrous departure from Afghanistan.

Like previous former presidents, Trump, who decided to miss the 9/11 memorial services at Ground Zero, paid a visit to a fire station and a police precinct in New York near Trump Tower on occasion. In a video message, Trump questioned why the US pullout from Afghanistan had not been mentioned in previous 9/11 anniversary addresses and expressed sadness for the Kabul Airport assaults, which killed 13 US troops.

Trump commented about the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan. In response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, the United States entered Afghanistan, overthrew the Taliban administration, and killed Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. After nearly two decades, the United States withdrew its entire military presence from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, opening the door for a Taliban 2.0 administration.

China and Russia benefiting from US weapons left in Afghanistan says Trump

Trump slammed the Biden administration's pullout from Afghanistan, speculating that China and Russia are already repurposing US weapons systems left behind. During an interview with "Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson on Sunday, Trump blasted the pullout as "incompetent," warning that it would put the US in jeopardy and benefit its rivals, as per Republic World.

The former president also questioned if the Afghan war has ended, pointing to the large number of unvetted Afghan refugees being resettled in the United States and across the world. He went on to say that the country's enemies are already taking advantage of the weaponry, armored vehicles, and planes left behind by US soldiers.

The military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan, some of which were damaged. At the airport, troops were believed to be operating Apache assault helicopters, according to Pentagon authorities. Afghan pilots are said to have flown some of the modern aircraft to other nations while abandoning the others, Fox News reported.

Read Also: Joe Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Faces Avalanche of Lawsuits as Business Owners Concerned Over Hiring of Workers

Trump remembers 9/11 Anniversary by praising first responders

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, ex-President Donald Trump hailed first responders in a video broadcast Saturday, before swiftly criticizing his successor's management of the war in Afghanistan that the hijackings caused.

Per Newsweek, Trump's Save America PAC put out a video in which he began by claiming that Saturday was a good day but September 11 is a "deeply sad" day and "represents enormous sadness for our country." He lauded the bravery of soldiers, firemen, and first responders of all kinds.

However, Trump's solemn reflections on the day ended only 22 seconds into the one-minute 44-second video, as he quickly moved on to how the US exited Afghanistan, which "did such harm to our country," and referred to the deaths of American service members killed in the Kabul airport attack.

Related Article: Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Presidential Election Poll After Afghanistan Chaos, Civil Unrest Brexit Warning



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.