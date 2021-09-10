Some company owners are afraid that President Joe Biden's new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate would make it more difficult to attract new workers and may drive away current employees.

Employers with more than 100 employees will be required to demand obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing under the new rule, which has some business owners concerned that employees may seek positions at smaller firms that do not have the requirement. South Motors is a collection of 12 auto dealerships with more than 1,100 employees in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale region and Chariff said he presently has 80 to 100 job opportunities.

Despite his support for Biden's decision and his desire for his employees to get vaccinated, he chose not to require it due to a labor shortage. The new restrictions may affect up to 100 million individuals in the United States though it's unclear how many of them are presently unvaccinated, Newsweek reported.

Karl Wadensten, CEO of VIBCO Vibrators in Richmond, Rhode Island, was an early user of masks, weekly virus testing, and temperature checks at his manufacturing company. He has advocated vaccines but is afraid of losing staff if he forces them to get the shot.

Wadensten, whose firm manufactures industrial vibrators for dump trucks and other uses, said Friday that he is waiting for further information on what the Biden orders imply for his company, which has a few federal contracts. His staff has fluctuated between 100 and 150 people, with roughly 85 percent of them being vaccinated.

Smaller businesses, on the other hand, perceive exemption as a benefit. Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits in Bend, Oregon, is suffering a labor crisis, much like other firms. He now employs 36 people and is looking for two or three more.

The millions of people who work for the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government will not be able to be tested instead of receiving the vaccination, due to Biden's order. Large businesses must also give paid time off for vaccinations, according to the regulation.

Joe Biden said that federal and private companies must order their employees to be vaccinated. Per RT, this action by a Democrat who once advocated "unity" might spell disaster for the country.

Despite previously stating that he would never compel Americans to roll up their sleeves for a forced vaccine, President Joe Biden revealed this week to a nation already tired of masks, lockdowns, and political infighting that it is exactly what he is doing. Worse, by singling out the unvaccinated for blame, the US president exacerbated internal divides in a country where many fear the emergence of medical-style apartheid.

Firms may seek legal actions against the new strategy

Companies with more than 100 employees would be required to be vaccinated or tested for the virus every week under Biden's mandate, which would be prohibitively expensive for firms. At the same time, the approximately 17 million employees who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will be required to be completely vaccinated.

Thousands of people have reported "adverse events" after receiving vaccinations, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Over 7,400 fatalities have been reported to VAERS among persons who got the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it's unclear if the vaccination was to blame.

Biden's six-part strategy to combat the Delta variant is his most forceful yet, as it is projected to affect roughly 80 million Americans, including federal employees who are subject to the requirement. While it is legal to enforce the mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it is also legal for big CEOs of firms that disagree with the rule to file pushback lawsuits.

Although Republican governors have spoken out against the mandate more than any other public figure, companies would be the most likely to seek legal action. Employers may seek a national injunction against OSHA, asking a judge to rule that this particular requirement isn't covered by other regulations, such as a leaking roof.

The most likely legal challenge to the president's proposed vaccination mandate is based on the Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution, which grants Congress the authority to regulate commerce with foreign countries as well as among states. This raises the question of whether OSHA has the authority to issue sweeping vaccine mandates. Many businesses will not recognize the demand as law unless they conduct their internal inquiry, as per USA Today.

