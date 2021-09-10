The Biden administration has a solution for the increasing number of rowdy airline passengers who refuse to wear masks while flying. They'll have to pay twice as much in penalties.

The government's newest effort to curb the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 includes a plan to increase financial penalties for individuals who break federal laws mandating masks on commercial aircraft. President Joe Biden also mentioned the surge in reported incidents involving rowdy passengers who have been opposing mask regulations, which have gone viral.

Biden administration enforces mask mandates in Airlines

Until at least January 18, the federal government has enforced masks on all air and ground modes of public transportation. According to the Transportation Security Administration, penalties for infractions have ranged from $250 for the first offense to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Biden's announcement of increased mask penalties is part of a larger strategy to halt the spread of COVID-19. Other steps include a requirement that federal employees and contractors who do business with the government be vaccinated, as well as a request that the Department of Labor create a regulation requiring vaccines for firms with more than 100 employees.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 4,184 reports of disruptive passengers this year, with 752 judged significant enough to trigger investigations. Even with over four months left in the year, such queries have already surpassed those of any prior year, Bloomberg via MSN reported.

Resentment over federal mask regulations, tiredness after the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing political differences all contributed to a significant number, making some plane cabins a proxy battleground in the so-called cultural wars.

Airlines have had enough of unmasked and rowdy customers snarling, grouching, and fumbling their way over the friendly skies. The Transportation Security Administration announced a significant modification to its rules on Thursday: the tripling of penalty for passengers who refuse to comply with federal mask requirements for flights.

First-time offenders will face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, while repeat offenders would face fines ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The Federal Aviation Administration revealed statistics in July indicating that three out of every four of the more than 4,000 unruly-passenger citations issued on flights this year were issued to persons who disobeyed mask regulations on purpose, as per Daily Beast.

Passengers with kids struggle with the Airline mask mandate

Flying with little children is difficult at the best of times, but it's considerably more difficult during a pandemic. Passengers claim that airlines do not treat them fairly. When Ryan Whitney Harris, her husband, their 7-year-old daughter, and their 3-year-old son flew from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, on June 6, she assumed this was the case.

Per Business Insider, she was in tears when Southwest Airlines flight attendants arrested her because her kid couldn't keep his mask on. Every activity of the family was monitored, according to Harris. The parent claimed she offered her son a bag of candy so he would simply eat and the airline personnel would leave them alone. She, on the other hand, claimed that they had never been.

Those who do not comply with the mask rules would be refused travel, according to federal laws. But, when it comes to little children, are airlines being heavy handed?

