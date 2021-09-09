President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people."

Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and more alert after their term in the White House. On the other hand, Professor Siracusa predicted that Joe Biden would not serve out his presidential term, citing concerns about his capacity to rule at his advanced age.

The expert think Kamala Harris would replace Biden

Professor Siracusa said that vice-president Kamala Harris might be ready to replace Biden if he steps down. Still, he disputed conspiracy theories that the elderly president was chosen just to allow Harris to take office.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Professor Siracusa predicted that Biden would depart the White House before his tenure was over, citing a string of blunders ranging from public gaffes to the bungled Afghanistan exit. At 78 years old, Biden is the oldest US president in history, and he is followed by Donald Trump, who was 70 at the time of his inauguration, Express.co reported.

The most recent edition of a survey that had previously been favorable to the White House reveals that more Americans disapprove of Joe Biden's job as president than ever before. According to the latest Economist /YouGov, Biden's approval rating has plummeted to only 39%, while his disapproval has risen to 49%, following the White House's catastrophic departure from Afghanistan.

That chasm is nearly as wide as the one experienced by former President Donald Trump, and the survey showed Biden's low popularity rating is on par with Trump's at this point in his presidency.

Since Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden's approval rating plummeted

According to the poll, Biden's base has turned against him the most. Among Democrats, Biden's popularity rating has plummeted the greatest. For nearly the entire first year of his presidency, almost nine out of 10 of them had supported Biden's performance, as per Washington Examiner.

"More Americans than ever before disapprove of Joe Biden's performance as president," according to the poll analysis. Democrats are also becoming anxious about the economy and believe the country is on the wrong track.

Since the commencement of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, which resulted in the deaths of 13 US military members and left hundreds of US civilians trapped without military evacuation help, the president's support rating has been on the decrease.

Per Daily Mail, Democrats are also turning against the president, with approval of Biden slipping from 86 percent in August to 77 percent on Wednesday, according to a new survey. Only 13% of Democrats disapprove of Biden's handling of the presidency as a whole. According to the survey, six out of ten Americans believe the country is on the wrong track with Biden in the White House.

When the results were split by party, 51% of Democrats thought the country was usually heading in the right direction, compared to only 9% Republicans. The drop is most likely due to the poor handling of the Afghan troop withdrawal, but it might also be linked to other recent events, such as the repeal of COVID-19 mask mandates when vaccination rates dropped over the summer.

