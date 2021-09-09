Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. have joined the world of boxing after inking a contract for a commentator gig during a "gamecast" on Saturday.

Both Trumps have recently signed a contract to provide commentary during the boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort this Saturday. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event," Trump said in a press release.

Commentating a Boxing Event

The former president and his son are also expected to offer commentary during the entire four-fight telecast, which would include the matches Anderson Silva-Tito Ortiz and David Haye-Joe Fournier.

The fight between Holyfield and Belfort was originally planned to be held in Los Angeles. Belfort was also initially scheduled to fight against Oscar de la Hoya, who was forced to pull out of the match after being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

"Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support," De La Hoya said in a statement.

Holyfield was called in as a late replacement. The card was later moved to Hollywood after the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight in Los Angeles due to Holyfield's age, who will turn 59 in October.

Holyfield has not fought in a boxing match since 2011. His match against 44-year-old Belfort is expected to be eight two-minute rounds.

Boxing fans will be given an option to purchase either the main telecast, which will be hosted by HBO blow-by-blow man Jim Lampley and former champion Shawn Porter or the Trump "gamecast" for $49.99 in North America and £13.99 in the United Kingdom.

History With Boxing

Trump, who is now 75, has a long history with boxing. The former president had previously been a major player in the boxing world between the late 1980s and early 1990s. At the time, Trump hosted and promoted high-profile boxing fights at his properties in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

One of the fights that Trump featured on his property includes Mike Tyson's 1988 win over former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes. The fight saw Holmes' only knockout loss during his 75-fight career, according to The Washington Post.

It is unclear whether Trump has any other plans on Saturday, which is also the same day as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. However, he has recently claimed that "two big firemen" helped get him to safety during the attack.

"I said, 'That building is going to come down,' and two big firemen grabbed me, and grabbed other people, and they just moved out of that area," he told Newsmax, according to Yahoo Sport.

