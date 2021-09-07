Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc, leaving thousands without power and many families struggling to feed their families; fortunately, replacement SNAP benefits have been approved for 18 parishes in New Orleans.

On September 11, 55 percent of each household's monthly allotment will be loaded onto SNAP EBT cards. The disaster supplemental nutrition assistance program, or DSNAP, can help qualified low to moderate-income households that have lost food as a result of Hurricane Ida.

According to WGNO, the benefits will be immediately applied to your card if you live in one of the 18 parishes and are already a snap beneficiary. Visit http://www.dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap for more information.

Meanwhile, thanks to a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, Louisiana SNAP members can use their benefits to purchase "hot" or prepared items until September 28. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Twitter on Wednesday that residents may pre-register to expedite the application process, which will determine ultimate eligibility once DSNAP is approved.

How to apply for SNAP benefits?

You do not need to pre-register or apply for DSNAP again if you have done so in March 2020. Residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida are invited to enroll in DSNAP. Although registration does not guarantee benefits, it does make the application process easier and faster for applicants if their community is authorized for a DSNAP. Here is the link to the DSNAP pre-registration website.

Per USA Today, pre-registration is not a guarantee of acceptance. DSNAP assists qualified families that do not receive SNAP benefits in purchasing groceries as a result of lost income or property damage due to a calamity. SNAP payments cannot normally be used to buy "hot food goods prepared for immediate consumption." In the aftermath of a catastrophe like Hurricane Ida, where many residents are relocated and unable to make their meals, lifting that prohibition is critical.

On September 4, SNAP participants who do not currently receive the maximum amount for their family size will get a COVID-related emergency allotment to bring their household up to the monthly limit. Food purchased with SNAP benefits that were lost due to a power outage lasting 24 hours or longer may also be eligible for replacement benefits.

Expanded SNAP benefits may help struggling Americans

SNAP beneficiaries will receive a 25% boost in their benefits starting in October. This is the greatest single boost in the program's history, and it is permanent. According to the USDA, the cost of a healthy, cost-effective diet is 21% more than the existing plan. As a result, many families may have been compelled to purchase less expensive items to stretch their benefits.

However, beginning in October 2021, more than 42 million SNAP recipients will be eligible for higher benefits. Benefits vary by state, but on average, beneficiaries may anticipate a monthly increase of $36 per person, or $1.20 per day. Monthly per-person payments will climb from $121 to $157 for the typical beneficiary.

While this increase is unlikely to make a significant difference in most people's lives, it may help those who rely on SNAP benefits to stretch their food budget even further. As the pandemic expands, any advancements that aid Americans in dealing with financial stress would be welcomed, as per The Motley Fool via MSN.

