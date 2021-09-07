The notorious Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting actress Angelina Jolie.

He was recently accused of abusing the actress when she was 21 years old. Harvey assaulted Jolie while she was filming 'Playing by Heart' in 1998, according to Jolie in an interview. Harvey and Bob Weinstein executive-produced the film.

Weinstein fires back against Angelina Jolie's assault claims

After that, Jolie said she "warned others about him" and tried to spread the word that ladies should not go alone with him. Harvey Weinstein, on the other hand, has rejected the allegations. He responded by calling the accusations "clickbait publicity," WION reported.

He fired back, claiming she was falsely accusing him of attention for her recently released book 'Know Your Rights.' He is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence for rape and abuse.

He also faces accusations of rape, sexual violence, and other offenses in connection with five alleged events in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013. Jolie alleges that at a hotel room, the producer made unwelcome approaches to her and that she had to physically flee the room, as per METRO.

Jolie said in 2017 that she had a terrible encounter with Harvey Weinstein when she was younger. As a result, she decided to avoid working with him in the future and warned others who did.

After starring in Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglourious Basterds,' which was released by The Weinstein Company, the actress said in an interview that she and ex-husband Brad Pitt argued about his working with Weinstein. Pitt then allegedly requested Weinstein to be a producer on his TWC-distributed film 'Killing Them Softly.'

When asked about Pitt, Jolie admitted that working with Weinstein was difficult for her. Angelina Jolie also stated that she would never work with Weinstein again and would refuse to appear in any of his projects.

Angelina Jolie fought with Brad Pitt for working with Weinstein

In a recent interview, the three-time Golden Globe winner discussed the alleged sexual assault she suffered in the late 1990s. The actress stated that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the past.

She also stated that an attempt, or the feeling of an attempt, is an attack and that what Weinstein did to her was not acceptable. Jolie had to get out of it as well. The 46-year-old also said that she and her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller, discussed the incident.

Angelina Jolie stated that she urged Miller to help spread the news. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, did not seem to comprehend the situation. Because of her own horrible experiences, she clashed with Brad Pitt over his employment with Weinstein.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is preparing to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Shortly, the actress will appear in the film 'Eternals.' The actor will play Thena, a member of the Eternals race and a warrior.

Per The Republic World, the Eternals, an eternal race of superhumans with superpowers, are the focus of the film, which is based on Marvel comics. Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh also feature in the film. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.

