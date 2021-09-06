Following unprecedented claims that he volunteered to assist gain a knighthood for a Saudi tycoon, Prince Charles faced growing pressure to break relations with his closest aide.

Michael Fawcett, Charles' former valet, was forced to resign as the charity's CEO at the weekend after a series of allegations concerning his behavior while leading the Prince's Foundation. Fawcett, 58, was said to have volunteered to assist Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a significant Saudi donor to Prince Charles' charity, in obtaining both an honor and British citizenship.

In a letter on paper, Fawcett stated that he was willing to help the tycoon upgrade his honorary CBE to a knighthood. Dr. bin Mahfouz has been one of the prince's most generous donors, donating more than £1.5 million ($2.08 million) to assist fund renovations of Prince Charles' homes.

Prince Charles reportedly unaware of the misconduct

Fawcett's letter and communications from fixers regarding the possibility of an accolade are said to have been unknown to the prince. Indeed, according to Daily Mail, he was initially "so shocked" by the allegations that he couldn't believe them..

The disclosures on Sunday marked the third time the future king has been confronted with controversy concerning Fawcett, who has been forced to leave from royal duty twice previously.

Leaked emails suggest Mahfouz, 51, was "promised" an honor after he donated £1.5million to Prince Charles and is interested in rehabilitation initiatives. In 2016, the prince presented him with a CBE in a private event that was not included on the royal agenda. After accusations regarding his behavior, Fawcett declined to answer questions when walking near his London home earlier today.

In the Middle East, Mahfouz's family built a fortune in hotels, property, and manufacturing businesses. Per MIRROR, it's been claimed that there were conversations in 2011 regarding the possibility of receiving an honor.

Read Also: Palace Is Furious as Queen Elizabeth's Secret Death Plans Leaked; Officials Launch Haunt for Culprit

Charity investigation added to Queen Elizabeth's debacle

Later, he met with the prince and Fawcett at Clarence House for discussions. Prince Charles assisted with the purchase of Dumfries House in 2007, and Mey is one of his Scottish vacation homes. Mahfouz is one of the prince's most generous donors, and the woodland at the Queen Mother's Highland hideaway was christened "Mahfouz Wood" in 2015.

He contributed £370,000 ($512, 524) to the charitable trust that maintains the Castle of Mey at the time, according to reports. The royals are facing a fresh claimed crisis following sex allegations against Prince Andrew, which he denies, and Prince Harry's claims about racist remarks, which have left the Palace reeling.

According to sources, Prince Charles has been informed about the investigation against Fawcett, who joined the Queen's staff as a footman in 1981.

Her Majesty should be looking forward to her Platinum Jubilee next year, knowing that her monarchy is stable and ready to transition. However, with her son, Prince Andrew, already being sought by federal authorities in the United States, and Prince Charles is now embroiled in a police investigation into a charity cash-for-honors scandal.

The debacle is just another terrible blow to Queen Elizabeth at a time when she no longer has Prince Philip as her support. Added the uncertainty of how much longer she can tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's frequent potshots from the US. The screenwriters for The Crown are the only ones who appear to come out on top in this never-ending saga, as per The Sun.

Related Article: Prince Charles' Charity Launches Investigation Into "Cash For Access" Allegations

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.