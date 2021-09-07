A six-year-old girl died when she got on the Haunted Mine Drop, which falls down 110-feet in a few seconds. It is a rare occurrence for riders of these thrill rides to have fatal accidents due to the extreme nature the machines are designed for.

The fatal death occurred in the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, in Colorado, last Sunday night when the girl died on the spot. There was no way to save her, despite attempts from employees and professional first aiders. For some riders on these extreme thrill rides, sometimes it might be their last ever.

Thrill ride to the death

A family on holiday ended in utter tragedy when their young daughter died on their trip, reported the Daily Star.

The park released unclear details about the fatal tragedy. However, Suzzane Emery, connected to the amusement park, verified the death occurring on Sunday night. All the details were looked over by those concerned in the accident, but most are agreed it was the ride that killed the girl. After the dreadful accident, all amusement park sections were closed until Tuesday, noted the Post Independent.

Emery stated that respect and concern for everyone connected to the unfortunate death and accident associated with the Haunted Mine Drop ride that a six-year-old girl rode; no more details would be released until confirmed. Lastly, she added that thoughts and prayer for everyone involved.

Investigation into the death

Authorities have opened up an inquiry into the circumstances and details that may have contributed to the young girl's untimely demise for clarity about this incident to get to the bottom of what happened.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire remarks that immediately that park employees tried to keep the girl alive until the emergency medical care arrives on the scene. But efforts to keep her breathing were in vain, and the girl had died before the paramedics arrived on the scene. The autopsy for the victim is scheduled for this week, stated the county coroner's office to the media.

According to sources, the girl's name is not revealed, although she and her family are from Colorado Springs on vacation, cited the Colorado Sun.

A deadly ride

The Haunted Mine Drop is a ride that is the first of its kind that opened first in July 2017. It is a rare kind of thrill ride in which the riders plummets as deep as 110-feet in shaft located inside the Iron Mountain. Someone who will make a thrill ride like this to have a velocity that will drive 4Gs into a person, plummeting fast.

Before getting on, park visitors should sign a waiver to release the management for any liability in the case of an accident or death. A requirement for the ride is to have a minimum of 46 inches in height to ride in it. Both the Sheriff's and coroner's offices will jointly investigate the accident.

As a heads up, the amusement park had it online saying there is an investigation about a fatality on September 5th, which is currently ongoing. The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed from Monday to Tuesday as the Haunted Mine Drop ride is being investigated relative to the death of a six-year-old girl.

