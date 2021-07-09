A thrill ride is fun but one woman died from tearing her arteries from all the excitement. Most rides are for excitement seekers but this one enjoyed her last.



What should have been a fun day at the park turned dark day for the loved ones. Thrill seeker loves the edge, but this edge was one gone over.

The autopsy of an Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari theme park in Indiana, reveals what really happened.

The victim was checked by the county coroner in three possible ways to help bring the reasons for the victim's untimely demise. Her death could be considered a freakish coincidence.

Final destination-esque

It was the last ride for Dawn Jankovic, age 47, on the The Voyage roller coaster at the Santa Clause Indiana amusement park, which she enjoyed at first before she was unresponsive, cited Kansas City.

Despite her nearly gone condition after the ride, Park emergency medical technicians did first aid and rushed the victim to a hospital close by.

How did Dawn Jankovic pass away?

The death of Miss Jankanvic was left unexplained for a month- a total mystery. Last Wednesday, the medical examiner from Dubois County Katic Schuck gave the answer to everyone's questions.

Schuck told the press, that the cause of death was three-fold when tearing her arteries. Another is a force from the roller coaster helped make the injury worse, last was blood loss due to the ride.

Ms. Jankovic tore her right internal thoracic artery that causes bleeding internally. Furthermore, the medical examiner said the roller coaster was working fine. But the ME said that the death was a random occurrence, noted the Indianapolis Star.

Schuck said if the artery break happened without the forces on The Voyage thrill ride, it might have not killed her. Her body reacted negatively and it killed Jankovic.. However, the ride had nothing to do with it.

The death was an accident, nothing more.

One thrill ride might cost a boy his legs

Another accident on a roller coaster ride turned bad for an 11-year-old boy, but at least he lives at the probable amputation of his legs, said his grandmother, cited AP News

Aalondo Perry, a visually impaired child was injured while getting off the Branson Coaster when he was a tourist to Branson Town in southwest Missouri. This was told by his grandmother Shelandra Ford.

Ford told a Memphis TV station in Tennessee, that her grandson was supposed to be with his older brother in one roller coaster car but had to ride another car alone as advised by one of the attendants of the ride.

The child fell getting off the ride when it stopped, but the roller coaster started with part of his body trapped in the rails. He was freed after the Branson fire department took an hour and a half to free him.

According to the report, Aalondo's legs and right arm were crushed by the ride's car. They added that his injured limb might not be saved.

