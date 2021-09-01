Britney Spears says her father Jamie is extorting her by attempting to impose "preconditions" on his exit from her conservatorship.

The singer's new lawyer Mathew Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of seeking to "drag his feet and cling" to power until he collects $2 million in payments to his lawyers, himself, and others - and gets another chance to rehabilitate his image in a furious filing Tuesday afternoon.

Although some of the money would go toward his legal fees and paying his daughter's business manager, Tri Star, a sizable portion would most likely go to him. Britney Spears' attorneys claim that he will not resign from his post until the money is obtained, Daily Mail reported.

Britney spears' team pushes Jamie to step down as conservator

The star and her team are pushing her father to relinquish his role as her conservator as soon as possible rather than prolonging the process, which was originally reported earlier this month. They're saying that if Jamie doesn't step down soon, he should be removed as Britney's conservator by September 29, as per NY Daily News.

Apart from blaming Britney Spears' father for the alleged extortion, Rosengart labeled Jamie's August 12 court filing a "shameful" exercise in finger-pointing, claiming it improperly detailed the pop star's mental health concerns and featured a mean-spirited assault on her mother, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The singer outlined her frustrations with her father and the court-ordered conservatorship that has governed almost every aspect of her life since she was involuntarily hospitalized in 2008 during dramatic court sessions in June and July.

The 'Stronger' singer said the "abusive" conservatorship exposed her to unnecessarily aggressive medical treatment, severely limited her access to visit friends, and prohibited her from removing an IUD birth control device in a bombshell testimony before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on June 23.

A request for a response from James Spears' representative was not immediately returned. The submission is an addendum to Rosengart's July petition on Britney Spears' behalf for James Spears' removal and suspension, which will be heard on September 29.

Jamie Spears says he is willing to leave the conservatorship

James Spears disclosed in his statement that he had been intending to leave his daughter's conservatorship for some time. However, James Spears gave no timeline for his retirement, stating it would only happen once several outstanding issues, including the next accounting, were handled.

The pop star's father stated that he would oppose any attempt to evict him, claiming that there was no basis for doing so and that he had always behaved in his daughter's best interests. While there is enough wrongdoing to handle, according to Rosengart's newest submission, it is not yet the issue.

After stepping down as the administrator of his daughter's personal life in 2019, James Spears has only been in charge of her finances since then. Despite this, he was the subject of much of his daughter's wrath in two court appearances in June and July, in which she labeled the conservatorship "abusive."

Britney Spears alleges she was barred from marrying, having another kid, or even traveling in her boyfriend's car without supervision. In a separate case, officials in Ventura County are investigating a misdemeanor assault accusation made by a staff worker at Britney Spears' house, who claims the singer hit her. Rosengart claims the incident was manufactured "he said, she said" over a smartphone, with no striking and certainly no injuries, ABC News reported.

