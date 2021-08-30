Tom Cruise's BMW X7 was stolen during the production of the seventh Mission Impossible film. On August 24, the luxury car was stolen while parked on Church Street in Birmingham, UK.

While subjective, it does demonstrate that car theft is a growing problem not only in the United States and Canada but also in other nations such as the United Kingdom. The thief most likely targeted the vehicle because it was valuable, not knowing it belonged to a celebrity. After all, luxury automobiles sell for a lot more on the black market, and their parts may be worth a lot of money when hacked up.

Tom Cruise got a replacement BMW after his vehicle was stolen

On Wednesday, Tom's bodyguard, who is in charge of his security team, realized the BMW X7 had vanished from its parking spot. The event occurred just a two-minute walk from the headquarters of West Midlands Police.

Before stealing the vehicle from the security personnel, the criminals used cutting-edge equipment to clone the signal from the car's keyless ignition fob. BMW, on the other hand, has already provided Tom Cruise with an exact replacement, as per News18.

The criminals capture signals by causing the automobile to emit a message to the keyless fob, which is used in modern cars. This can deceive the automobile into believing the key is nearby, causing it to unlock. The technique can be repeated after the thief is inside the car to start the engine.

Per Daily Mail, the criminals may have also blocked the driver's fob by broadcasting the same radio frequency used to lock the car, giving them access to the computer hardware.

It comes after shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 was once again halted in June owing to a positive COVID-19 test, with staff members guessing that it may be Tom Cruise. Although there is "no proof" to back up the idle talk, it has been reported that owing to Tom's apparent absence on set, people are speculating about him.

Mission Impossible star makes a surprise landing in a UK family's garden

After 14 persons on the UK set of the film tested positive for coronavirus, the actor was reportedly compelled to self-isolate for two weeks. Tom Cruise was alleged to have spent a day filming sequences at a nightclub with four female dancers for the next film, who later tested positive.

Tom Cruise has been hard at work on his next film, which is now being shot in the West Midlands. He went to a Birmingham curry shop earlier this week and was claimed to have been so delighted with the chicken tikka masala that he requested a second plate after eating the first.

Following his meal, the restaurant's owners turned to social media to let the world know about Tom's visit, posting a photo of the team outdoors in the lovely weather. In a busy week for the Hollywood actor, he also made news when he landed his helicopter in the garden of an unwitting family in Warwickshire.

Because Coventry Airport was temporarily closed, the occupants consented to allow the plane to land in their garden. They had no clue, however, that the actor was piloting the aircraft.

Cruise gave her kids a free trip in the helicopter as a thank you, and posed for lots of pictures with the star-struck family, MIRROR reported. The actor has been filming the upcoming Mission Impossible film with Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby in the United Kingdom for the past several months. He "seems to adore being in Britain," according to a source earlier this week.

