The United States has exerted pressure on the United Kingdom in an attempt to get Prince Andrew to cooperate with sex abuse investigations.

Investigators looking into the deaths of Ghislaine Maxwell and other companions of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly interested in speaking with the Duke of York about his relationship with the pedophile financier.

In the wake of Prince Andrew's refusal to cooperate with investigators, officials from President Joe Biden's administration reiterated the US and UK's strong connection when it comes to providing legal assistance in criminal situations.

Relations between the US, UK strained over Prince Andrew's refusal to cooperate

This isn't the first time the US government has looked at Prince Andrew as a possible "person of interest." The US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York confirmed earlier this month that the prince is being considered at least as a prospective witness, as per The International News.

Last year, prosecutors submitted a formal request to the British government, known as a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) submission, requesting access to Prince Andrew so they could speak with him. The MLAT is a mechanism used in criminal investigations to collect information from foreign countries that is difficult to get cooperatively although it is known that the Duke of York has yet to cooperate.

According to reports, prosecutors at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York continue to be interested in Prince Andrew, but they do not anticipate to be able to interrogate him anytime soon, if at all. The Queen's son is being investigated as a person of interest, and interrogating him would be part of the inquiry into the suspected co-conspirator, Daily Mail reported.

The Duke of York had sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to comply, according to prosecutors. But he had provided no interview to federal officials and had repeatedly refused requests to speak with investigators. Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused by Epstein, has filed legal action against Prince Andrew in federal court in Manhattan.

Giuffre, then Virginia Roberts, claims Epstein compelled her to have forced sexual relations with Prince Andrew in the London house of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, called "Epstein's Madame." Between 1994 and 2004, Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to accusations that she supplied underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. In November, she is scheduled to go on trial.

After being accused of sex trafficking, Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019. The Prince's representatives declined to comment although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or refusal to help.

Prince Andrew allegedly hides in a mansion

According to reports, Prince Andrew has been accused of hiding at his royal house to avoid being served with a sexual abuse lawsuit. At the Royal Lodge last week, security officers repeatedly blocked officials from handing the documents to the Duke of York.

Per MIRROR, Prince Andrew hasn't been seen in public in 19 days and is said to be hesitant to leave his Berkshire mansion in Windsor Great Park. The Duke might face a default judgment next month if he refuses to accept a civil summons issued by a New York court three weeks ago.

During an interview with BBC Newsnight, Prince Andrew stated that he had never met her. Giuffre's case was filed only days before a New York state legislation allowing alleged victims of sexual abuse as minors to make civil claims was set to expire. The statute of limitations prevents them from being brought after ten years.

