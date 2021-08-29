A group of "New Light of God" cult members overtook a village with machetes who forced residents to repent. These derange cultists were out of their minds and were obsessed with repentance of sins.

The said sect claimed that God told them to force people to repent and terrorize a far-off Panamanian village. The villagers were held hostage by the cult to be sorry for their sins. However, this meant getting tortured inhumanly by these cult members dispensing barbarity and murder.

Jungle cult savaged a village with machetes

Those in the remote village were terrorized, with no way to ask for help from authorities. Cult members may have delighted in forcing a helpless pregnant woman with her five children to walk through the fire, as reported the Daily Star.

In January 2020, the "New Light of God" cult in Panama had horrific rituals forced on their hapless victims. Authorities went into the village and saved 14 people held hostage when they raided the place.

When police investigated the deranged members' atrocities, they uncovered the horrible death of seven individuals who were tortured in sadistic and bizarre exorcisms concocted by them. Bodies were found in a mass grave of the helplessly murdered victims, noted the ABC.

Escaped victims reported the cult's activities

Three of their victims from the village escaped the mad religious sect of cultists, who were able to get to the hospital a bit farther than the jungle.

The escapees told of the horrific abuses and terror the religious sect has heaped on the minority living in the far western indigenous Ngäbe-Buglé region by getting threatened with machetes.

Terror began when the sect members pull victims into the deviant church while kicking and screaming. Next thing that will happen is the horror of allegedly torturing victims with sticks and knives as well. It was not repentance as the evil sect used physical harm to intentionally inflict pain, using a machete as part of the process to make victims forget their sin.

The senior prosecutor of the Bocas del Toro province of west Panama, Rafael Baloyes, said the cultists claim that God told them in a divine message to make the villagers repent. The fundamental objective was torturing and killing, not to repent deceptively. Rites were designed at maiming and killing the victims, a twisted way claiming repentance is the goal. One victim was a woman who was found unclothed in the hellish church.

Ritualized murder and violence

The cult decided to pick on one family to perform their deviant rites and intentionally maltreated them, slaughtering the family ruthlessly without mercy.

Nine of the "New Light of God" cultists were kept in jail by a judge. They are accused of mercilessly killing five helpless children with their pregnant mother and a neighbor. Identified members of the satanic cult are a grandfather and two uncles related to the five children who died.

According to BBC News, the investigators had to hike about 10 hours, passing mountains and woods through looking at the mass grave of the seven killed people. The villagers had to be evacuated near a river 210 miles from Panama City. Villagers suffered for three months before being saved from the New Light of God's cult members who used machetes.

