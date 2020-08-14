The man accused as the vile killer in the freezer murders was not content with merely slaying them. Before ending facing death, the victims will be mentally and physically raped. With that, death would turn out to be a release given by their torturer and killer.

This is what a man did to two vulnerable women, before cramming their corpses in a freezer. Whatever torture their bodies went through, it was nothing compared to how their minds were twisted and warped by a depraved sex offender, reported Huffington Post.

Police charged Zahid Younis, 36, a.k.a Boxer for murdering a Hungarian women Henriett Szucs and Mihrican Mustafa who has three children. Both were murdered horribly and their corpses were defiled by the accused.

One of the women, Szucs was last seen alive in August 2016 while Mustafa was last seen on May 201. Both women disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Police discovered their grisly corpses in the murderer's apartment located in Vandome Close, Canning Town, on April 27, 2019. After Younis reportedly went missing, police went there to investigate.

One of the officers, Pc Omar Naeem saw the padlocked freezer in the flat and had a bad vibe about it. Later he and fellow officers forced it open. Seen inside was one of the most gruesome finds in any policeman's career as stated in the evidence of the case, noted Daily Record.

According to the Southwark Crown Court, that heard the evidence against the deranged killer, the corpses mentioned were in a defiled state showing signs of inhuman abuse. In checking the beaten remains, it showed evidence of multiple fractures, inflicted by a sadistic killer.

More shocking than the desecrated bodies were notes by Szucs that showed the mental abuse and vile nature of the accused. The victim's psyche was as shredded as the notes she made.

One of the notes mentions boxer needs to feel better and get back on his feet. It also said that they should keep away from him, follow his commands, give him space and respect. The notes reveal that he was an active abuser, cited Express and Star.

Another note expressed fear at a broken promise for not doing what should be done which worried her.

She added that she was not following him, and he had the best intentions. Feeling worthless and good for nothing, she accepts what he gave her. She was slapped hard for infractions too.

Younis is a serial domestic abuser and was convicted multiple times. In 2004, the accused was betrothed to a 14-year old in a Muslim ceremony. He battered his wife and because of the girl's tender age, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison and considered a sex offender, confirmed Kent Online.

According to prosecutor Duncan Penny QC in 2007, he had a relationship with her soon after. When he moved into her apartment, he was possessive and controlled her. The girl's family found out that he harmed her, resulting in an arm fracture. She was punched and kicked as shown in an evidence in court.

Penny called him a predator and abuser who delighted in making his women victims suffer. The freezer murders were the culmination of his twisted mind.

