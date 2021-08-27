The planned meeting at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, will dissuade Joe Biden from continuing the deal. His predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu disagreed when the new administration entered talks with Tehran.

Having the US leader enter a deal with Iran has not been a prevalent decision, which worries Israel in the middle east, who has been in deadlocked silence.

Iran is seen as an unstable government with a plan to cause trouble, and the new administration does not consider this a factor to stop talks.

US must not push through with Iran nuclear deal

Top on the Israeli prime minister's list is to tell Biden that any talks between the Tehran government should be disregarded when they meet this in the Oval Office, reported the Independent UK.

It was supposed to be for Thursday, was rescheduled because of the bombing of Kabul airport by suspect ISIS militants has killed 13 American soldiers who were on duty. Before this, there were warnings about a possible suicide bomber attack. Bennett stated on social media that the people of Israel feel the loss of US lives in Kabul and that Israel is in solidarity with them.

Israeli PM Bennett will dissuade Biden that the Iran nuclear deal is a bad idea, as mentioned in an interview before the meeting. So, the Iranians have been busy creating weapons-grade nuclear material. If the sanctions are lifted, it will be another enemy of America and its allies enabled, noted AP News.

Last Wednesday, the prime minister discussed with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over Iran and relevant issues. Benett's visit would be the first time he goes to the US as the Israel prime minister.

Iran must be stopped

When Bennett talked to the cabinet members before leaving, he indicated it would be a make or break to stop Tehran and tell Biden the nuclear deal is a dangerous proposition. Those who are pushing for it must reconsider what they are doing.

Despite the better warnings from the previous administration, the US leader intends to revisit the 2015 nuclear deal started by Barack Obama. In 2018, Donald Trump shut it down. Trump's reason for pulling back from the nuclear agreement is that Iran stops enriching Uranium and does not follow. The regime now has Uranium that is 63% enriched, just a stone throw from a nuclear bomb which was less before. But Tehran is not to be trusted despite what is said by them, cited Stars and Stripes.

The Israeli prime minister's visit comes later, when Ebrahim Raisi,60, became Iran's new president, who is associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a hardline stand against the US. supports the missile development of Iran, regional militias too, cited Arkansas Online.

No matter what happens, getting Iran on the table is not acceptable by Israel, as the Biden administration blames the Trump administration. Bennett wants to have a better relationship with the US leader, unlike Netanyahu, who was not a fan of Biden and liked Trump better. Israeli PM Minister Naftali Bennett will dissuade going to tell Biden to drop Iran Nuclear deal.

