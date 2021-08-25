Amid a nationwide food shortage - and as Kim Jong Un purportedly dropped hundreds of pounds - a North Korean cartoon that aired on official television last week appeared to caution children about obesity and overeating.

Two girls are shown strolling on city streets during the winter in a clip from the animation, according to Seoul-based journalist Chad O'Carroll of news and analysis site NKNews. One of them chastises her fatter buddy for wanting to ride the bus home despite her size and advises her to walk instead.

The two then proceed to the first girl's place, where the slimmer girl does acrobatics while her companion eats and falls asleep on the couch. According to NKNews senior analytic reporter Colin Zwirko, the cartoon may potentially be used by the North Korean government to show the country's prosperity.

Obesity becomes a concern amid food shortage

While Many citizens in North Korea are presently hungry as a result of coronavirus-related food shortages, obesity is becoming a rising concern among the country's elite. In recent months, it has been reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dropped a significant weight, as per National Interest.

Although many who monitor North Korea have been watching the issue for hints as to what it implies for Kim's position, it's unclear exactly what Kim Jong Un did to lose weight. Now, there's another story in the North Korean press concerning weight concerns, but it has nothing to do with Kim Jong Un.

Both the 1994 starvation in North Korea and the previous "Arduous March" have been compared. However, the country has mostly refused outside assistance, especially in the area of vaccinations. North Korea is "in crisis," according to Human Rights Watch researcher Lina Yoon.

Parents must offer their children a healthful mix of fish and vegetables for breakfast every day, according to a state TV broadcast in early August. The show cautioned that if children do not eat a nutritious breakfast every day, they may develop a stomach condition or other illnesses. It included footage of youngsters in upper-class households refusing spoons of rice.

Furthermore, Naenara, an online state outlet, recently published an article advocating weight loss therapies. However, there is a limit to how much can be said about Kim Jong Un's weight. According to an unconfirmed allegation by Radio Free Asia on August 18, North Korea has forbidden mention of Kim's weight loss.

Kim Jong Un's health topic is banned in North Korea

North Korea has banned civilians from talking about Kim Jong Un's weight loss and has warned that gossip is "reactionary conduct." Kim is healthy, according to government officials, who claim he is eating less for the benefit of the people as the country grapples with severe food shortages.

Kim's health became a topic of discussion as photographs emerged showing the tyrant appearing significantly thin after losing up to 44 pounds earlier this year. Attempts to suppress rumors regarding Kim's weight, however, have failed.

According to sources, neighborhood watch groups issued formal announcements prohibiting individuals from discussing Kim Jong Un's health. It is said to be the first time North Korean officials have addressed concerns about Kim's weight loss or health, as it is generally a taboo subject.

Last month, the leader was photographed waving to a gathering of adoring military men, and he appeared to have lost weight around his waist and face, with his signature Mao suit seeming somewhat loose. Images from the first workshop of the Korean People's Army's commanders and political officials, conducted in July, revealed Kim with a much thinner visage.

It comes two months after state television said that Kim's gaunt condition was tearing our people's hearts, in a very rare broadcast in a country where public discussion of the leader's health and personal life has traditionally been taboo.

On June 25, the strictly controlled state media cited an anonymous Pyongyang resident as stating that after viewing photos of the considerably thinner Kim, everyone in North Korea was devastated. According to analysts, the statements indicated that officials were attempting to utilize Kim's weight loss to strengthen allegiance to the government during a time of crisis, Daily Mail reported.

