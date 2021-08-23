Osama Bin Laden thought of assassinating Barack Obama but had a change of plans when he realized his then-Vice President Joe Biden is incompetent enough to hobble America. This revelation becomes a reality as the events in Afghanistan make Biden the worst leader the US has ever sat in the White House.

Bin Laden's plan mentioned in declassified documents of his layout to kill President Obama to allow Biden to cause America's downfall.

Almost eleven years after the former Al-Qaeda chief has died, with the rise of Joe Biden, everything fell into place as his incompetence and cluelessness were foreseen by one of America's worst enemies.

Bin Laden was correct in his assessment

In 2010, Bin Laden was alleged to have concocted a plot to use Joe Biden as a weapon to cause innumerable problems as today. Like the critics of now President Biden, Bin Laden said that he would be clueless and incapable, reported the Sun UK.

One of the first-reported documents during 2012 said Obama's death would cause then-Vice President Biden to be the next US president. The terrorist leader engineered the 9/11 attacks in 2011. He shared his plans to aide Atiyah Abd al-Rahman on how he wants to use Biden against the US.

These came to be realized last week, with the fall of Kabul to the Taliban forces with Biden saying the conquer would be impossible. US troops and key bases pulled out, leaving the Jihadis time to surge and hold thousands hostage due to Washington's ineptitude.

This miscalculation is not very unstable as the entry of the Taliban might host terrorist attacks against the US and the world. ISIS and Al-Qaeda could relaunch a worse 9/11 style attack, all because of Joe Biden.

Even his party has condemned how inept the White House did the US pullout, and the Republicans have fired salvos at his incompetence. It was a failure that would have heads roll at the humiliation faced by the administration, noted TW News.

The US president is now condemned by NATO and his own country

It is another humiliating defeat of the US that brought echoes of Saigon when the US embassy fell in Kabul last Sunday.

According to Thomas Gift, an expert in US politics said Biden did everything wrong, and the White House has sullied the trust in America's reputation forever.

Gift added that Joe Biden brashly boasted that America is back noted by the Star Tribune, during the G7 meeting. US allies are saying that it's an awful joke that laid low the US foreign policy.

Gift added that Afghanistan would be the utmost and defining decision, his utter failure.

As a result of the defeat, people tried to get to Kabul airport, with Taliban beating even children and women, keeping every from the airport gates as coalition soldiers watch it happening.

Even babies were handed over to soldiers over the wall, like the Fall of Saigon, which Joe Biden claimed would never happen. British and US military were putting children on flights, while the POTUS remained mum as events unfold.

As the Oval Office denies deaths over last Monday's chaos, desperate Afghans were seen clinging to C-17's, preferring risk than to be left behind there; two hung on to the plane during takeoff.

The fall of Afghanistan because of Biden's incompetence, as stated in Osama Bin Laden's declassified notes, shows how the militants rapidly captured the government, which may lead to terrorist attacks on the US and the world.

