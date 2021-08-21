After the Afghan debacle, it surfaced that Joe Biden denies a classified State Department memo was important and consequently ignored it. The revelation came after the memo was mentioned by the press last Friday. Instead, the bungling Potus said it was unclear when Kabul would fall was the flippant answer.

The White House president gets many cables about many concerns, and the cable was only one of many.

The current admission downplayed its importance even though it was a diplomatic memo that concerned the status of the Jihadis movement.

Biden, Blinken ignores classified memo

The memo contents warned that Kabul would not hold out as Biden said and headed to a train wreck. As a testament to the lousy decision-making highlighted in the fall of just five days, it was at its worst in the Afghan crisis, reported the Express UK.

In the Press brief, Justin Sink, Bloomberg correspondent, told in the past 24-hours a dissent originating from the state department said the Taliban would go faster through Afghanistan, cited Eminetra.

But the tenor of the administration was to cover up another mistake by the 46th president, who has not reached expectations.

Joe Biden has finally united America…



Against him! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2021

We have Americans trapped behind enemy lines. Today what Pres. Biden said made it worse. There's still NO plan to get these Americans back.



More on @seanhannity: https://t.co/fDFoV6LQnA — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 21, 2021

Sink asked the Potus why he ignored potentially crucial intel from the state department. Biden answered him unclearly they got many types of cables and gave excuses as the usual routine in the White House.

Biden never clearly answered why the cable which concerned American lives was ignored. Now, there are many Americans trapped by the Taliban.

The president said the buck stops with him but blamed Trump, Obama, and those before him. He defended his erroneous decision, much to the dismay of the nation. Joe Biden denies a Classified State Department memo that could have changed the outcome, and he is at fault, as the press implies.

Failure of the Biden administration as the worst in recent years increased over how EU allies were incensed at the country's sped up fall, after the ill-advised withdrawal by US troops and shutting of major US airbase that could have been a better alternation.

Such gross error by the administration has left numerous Americans to be beheaded and tortured. Their Afghan allies face imminent death because of a technicality about visas over humanitarian welfare.

Media turns on Biden, Blinken gets a shakedown

This president's bungling has been covered by US media the past few months, but events in Kabul may be too much.

The Wall Street Journal states that more than a dozen officials in the Afghan consulate sent a memo to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a state department official. It clearly said the Jihadis were ready for a speedy takeout if the US moved the troops out by August, but they were ignored.

A hint that Biden told the G7 in the much-publicized Cornwall meeting, where he proclaimed the US is back come back to mock him. In a diplomatic memo sent by Bloomberg, he said that the critical US enablers would not exit Afghanistan abruptly to keep a western presence there.

This memo was read by a UK official, saying Britain was assured that its embassy could stay in Kabul. But, days ago, their embassy had to be emptied due to Biden's terrible miscalculation. Biden even denied the loss of confidence due to his mishandling.

As he said, the buck stops at him, all the decisions were at his behest, but he insists it oi not his call. The US would be leaving terrorist Jihadis with a cache of weapons and hostage of numerous Afghans and westerners.

Joe Biden denies a classified State Department memo that led to this terrible situation giving the extremist a dangerous advantage. Also, the reputation of the US is tarnished by his denial of the notice.

