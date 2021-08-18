A New York woman was arrested on Wednesday for living with her roommate's corpse, who died of overdose. Stephanie Hillburn was arrested for hiding a corpse after a welfare check at her house on Valentine's Day, according to the Johnstown Police Department.

Stephanie Hillburn, 43, has been charged with concealing a human corpse and faces up to four years in jail if found guilty, according to the Johnstown Police Department. Per News10, another housemate, Deborah Eglin, who is presently in state prison on other charges, is expected to face charges in connection with this event.

Roommates hide a woman's dead body

After receiving an anonymous call for a welfare check, police discovered Patricia Barter, 62, deceased in her home on February 14. According to police documents obtained by the local station, Hillburn and Eglin answered the door and grew nervous when investigators wanted to speak with Barter. The women led the authorities to Barter's body, which was found in a bedroom. Police stated that the woman looked to have been deceased for some time.

Barter likely died of an overdose a week before her body was discovered by authorities, further inquiry determined. Authorities said Hillburn and Eglin allegedly carried Barter's body to the bedroom in an attempt to conceal Barter's death from being discovered by guests.

The women continued to live under the same roof as the corpse and did not inform authorities for fear of being arrested for additional unlawful activities. Authorities believe the two remaining roommates attended multiple parties and get-togethers at the house during the week after their roommate died.

Hillburn was arrested on August 11 during a traffic stop, according to authorities. She was also charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic tool during the traffic stop. At this moment, it's unknown whether Hillburn has filed a plea to any of her accusations. Her lawyer could not be reached for comment on her behalf right away, as per PEOPLE via MSN.

Women continue hosting parties despite roommate's decomposing corpse

