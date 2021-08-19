The chances of the fourth round of federal aid stimulus checks are extremely slim. The federal government does not appear to be willing to give the money to the residents of the United States of America.

However, a few states are doing everything possible to ensure that the people receive the money, having received a total of $200 billion to fulfill the needs and address the problems posed by the country's coronavirus pandemic.

What states provide more stimulus payments?

The deadline for distributing the funds is on December 31. Some states have already started handing out stimulus checks as a result of this.

An extra stimulus payment has been or will be mailed to cash-strapped Americans in a dozen states. The extra cash comes as lawmakers in Congress continue to fight over a fourth payment, as per The Sun.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, states like Florida, California, and New Mexico are providing additional stimulus payments to their populations as the possibilities of more stimulus checks dwindle. The third $1,200 payment for struggling Americans was approved when the last stimulus package was passed in March.

It did, however, put aside an additional $350 billion for states and local governments to use if they wanted to make further direct payments to their populations. As part of their efforts to promote the economy, states have decided on various ways to transfer the money directly to people to assist with mortgage and rent payments.

California has chosen to use its state cash rather than the money from the American Rescue Plan to issue the second of its state stimulus checks. It comes after California incurred a significant budget surplus due to tax loopholes, a record-breaking stock market, and other issues. In September, residents earning $75,000 or less will receive between $0 and $600.

California, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Michigan are the states linked with the exclusive version of the stimulus check payments. California is the only state that has paid out federal aid to its qualified residents using funds generated by the state.

Per Digital Market News, the tax surplus is the primary cause for this. It has been stated that the money will be distributed to persons who received a stimulus check unemployment payments between March and October in the state of Colorado. The checks will be worth a total of $375.

Officials from the state of New Mexico have announced that a total of $5 million will be awarded to residents who did not get federal stimulus checks. The money was delivered to the teaching staff by officials from Georgia, Michigan, Florida, and Tennessee. Although no official announcement has been made in the state of Texas, there are a few localities that are distributing money to their employees in the form of raises or bonuses.

Read Also: Prevent Missing Your Next Stimulus Check; Make Sure To Do This by the End of the Month

New stimulus checks handed to these states

Teachers in Florida and workers that assisted in the search and rescue activities following the condo collapse in Surfside were also given checks. Teachers in Irving, Texas will receive a stimulus check worth up to $2,000 when they return to the school.

Employees who have worked a minimum of 20 hours per week are eligible for the bonus. By August 31, all payments must be deposited. Employees in the Fort Worth and Arlington school districts will earn a 4% wage rise.

Mansfield employees will see a 2% pay raise, while Denton employees will receive a $500 retention incentive. More than 4,000 low-income households in New Mexico received an emergency payment worth up to $750 earlier this month.

Senators in Tennessee approved a plan that gave teachers in the state a $1,000 bonus instead of a 2% wage rise. Colorado residents received a stimulus check worth up to $375 between March and October of last year.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Relief Act 2021 had a provision that gave families an extra $500 and provided $300 to individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit. Teachers and staff workers in Georgia districts received an extra $1,000 earlier this year.

According to MLive, Michigan teachers got $500 as part of the MI Classroom Heroes Grants proposal in February. More than $50 million was made aside for teachers, with another $20 million allocated to support staff.

The incentives were only for full-time or part-time K-12 teachers; substitutes were not eligible. The White House does not appear to be planning a fourth wave of stimulus payments anytime soon.

President Joe Biden appears to be prioritizing the increase of the child tax credit, as 36 million households received stimulus checks worth up to $300. In July, unemployment declined from 5.9% to 5.4 percent, indicating that the economy is progressively improving.

According to Yahoo Finance, roughly 900,000 jobs were added to the labor market last month. Politicians in Washington, DC, are on summer break until mid-September, reducing the chances of a fourth check before the fall.

Related Article: Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.