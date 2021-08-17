As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon.

Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.

What stimulus payment will come in 2021?

There was no indication of when or if the bills would be debated, or how long it would take to implement the new programs if they were passed. The United States Congress is on recess until the middle of September. When senators return, they'll likely work on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as well as a $3.5 trillion budget proposal to boost family services, health care, and environmental programs.

Apart from online petitions and letters from lawmakers to President Joe Biden, the White House and congressional leaders have offered no indication that a fourth stimulus payment will be granted. Over 2.8 million people have signed a change.org petition begun by a restaurant owner more than a year ago, pushing for targeted stimulus funding. Per FOX8, the petition seeks payments of $2,000 for each adult and $1,000 for each kid until the pandemic is finished.

The IRS is sending monthly cash payments to millions of families under the enhanced child tax credit, with the most recent check being sent out last week, on August 13. In addition, the IRS continues to send out "plus-up" refunds for overdue stimulus payments. Teachers and school workers in several states are receiving $1,000 "thank you" bonuses, and California residents will receive another batch of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) next month.

Meanwhile, a growing petition is demanding an extra $2,000 each month, and the White House has discussed the notion of delivering $100 to newly vaccinated people, as per CNET via MSN. In other financial news, the enhanced child tax credit allows parents to choose between receiving advance monthly checks for more cash this year or a lump sum payment of up to $3,600 per child in 2022.

Will petitions help the fourth stimulus check come true?

Five minor petitions on Change.org have also gotten a lot of attention since they're asking for a fourth stimulus check. Regardless of the size of the petition, Congress is unlikely to take action.

In the current context, the White House has been tight-lipped about any plans to issue another stimulus payment, which may be directly attributable to the economy's constant progress. It has also been noted that the Biden administration has not approved any legislative legislation concerning the stimulus payment, Digital Market News reported.

Several American people will place a fourth stimulus check at the top of their priority list this year. This has resulted in various bogus reports circulating on the internet regarding the federal government disbursing a $7,500 stimulus payment this week. Prior to this, the federal government had already distributed nearly three rounds of stimulus money.

