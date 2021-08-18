Governor J.B. Pritzker signed numerous bills into law in recent days during ceremonies that corresponded to daily fair themes that will benefit Seniors and Veterans.

In a recently published article in News-Gazette, Illinois Governor Pritzker signed a package of legislation targeted at improving health care for seniors, particularly those suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia, on Monday, which was Senior and Scout Day at the fair.

Pritzker said at the signing ceremony "I am excited to sign four pieces of legislation that will make Illinois an even safer state for seniors. Together, the steps we're taking today mark a bipartisan commitment to ensuring that Illinois seniors can live their best lives."

Some Bills Signed Into Law

The following are the bills signed into law that will benefit the seniors and veterans, according to a published article in Illinois News Room.

Senate Bill 677, sponsored by state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, and state Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, mandates that all healthcare workers with a continuing-education requirement take at least a one-hour training course on the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias every renewal period. This new requirement will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake have introduced House Bill 848, which extends the Illinois Lottery's unique scratch-off game that helps finance Alzheimer's care, support, education, and awareness until January 1, 2025. It was supposed to run out in 2022.

House Bill 3147, co-sponsored by Manley and Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, tackles a problem that emerged during the pandemic when patients in long-term care institutions were unable to contact family members due to facility lockdowns. During a governor-declared catastrophe, such institutions must make "every reasonable effort" to arrange at least one phone or video contact with a family member each day. It went into action right away.

Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago introduced House Bill 2570, which enables drivers over the age of 55 to qualify for lower car insurance rates by completing an online defensive driving or accident prevention course rather of an in-person course.

Paula Basta, director of the Illinois Department on Aging, said "The past year has been challenging for all of us, but especially for older adults. This package of legislation is about respecting yesterday, supporting today, and planning for tomorrow," according to a published article in Capitol News Illinois.

Some Bills Signed Into Law that Will Benefit the Veterans

Pritzker signed three laws dealing with services for military veterans and their families during a similar signing event at the fair on Sunday, which was Veterans and Gold Star Families Day.

Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, and Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea introduced House Bill 2776, which allows military members or their spouses who have professional licenses in other states but are stationed or deployed in Illinois to get their licenses faster. It mandates that the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation process such applications within 30 days of receipt, rather than the usual 60 days. It also brings up-to-date laws on licensing requirements.

Rep. Mark Walker, D-Arlington Heights, and Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort introduced House Bill 3865, which compels commercial businesses that offer military benefit services to declare that the benefits are free. It also makes it illegal to fail to provide the necessary disclosure, fail to comply with federal fiduciary duties, or collect fees in violation of federal law under the state's Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

Members of the Illinois National Guard serving on state active duty, as well as those serving on federal duty or in training status, would get a state flag when they die, according to Senate Bill 505, sponsored by Hastings and Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford.

These are some of the bills signed into law that will benefit the Seniors and Veterans in Illinois. Meanwhile, it is still not clear if these will be adopted into federal laws.

