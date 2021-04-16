The United States government has issued a new batch of $1,400 stimulus checks. This time around, Veterans Affairs beneficiaries were included. The most recent series of direct payments marks the fifth series sent since the $1,400 checks were first authorized by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act last month.

Stimulus Checks for Veterans

Stimulus checks for VA benefits recipients must begin showing up in bank accounts on Wednesday. According to the Internal Revenue Service last week, it was evaluating files from the VA covering individuals who receive benefits but do not normally file a tax return. The $1,400 American Rescue Plan stimulus checks are slated to be disseminated to veterans and their beneficiaries.

Assuming no issues crop up, according to the IRS, it would begin processing the payments and that the majority of the amount would be disbursed electronically. Individuals who would like to check the status of their stimulus check could search using the Get My Payment tool. The IRS said it should have been updated for VA payments last weekend, reported 13 News Now.

The news release stated, "Because the majority of these payments will be disbursed electronically, they would be received on the official payment date of April 14. The IRS projects VA beneficiary payment information would be available in the Get My Payment tool." reported Fox 23.

For United States veterans who are awaiting their third stimulus check, the IRS commenced making payments this week. For those who receive Veterans Affairs disability or pension benefits and do not normally file taxes, the $1,400 stimulus checks arrive a week after individuals who are eligible for SSI and SSDI payments begin receiving their financial aid.

$50k Student Loan Forgiveness Would Free 36 Million Student Borrowers From Debt

According to officials, the IRS' fifth batch of COVID-19 stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan involved over 320,000 checks for individuals relying on the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. The feds state such taxpayers are receiving compensation benefits or Veterans Affairs pensions available to veterans and their spouses or other relatives in some cases.

Last month, Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, reminded numerous public veterans in the US have faced identical challenges as their non-military counterparts. In a statement announced after the passing of the American Rescue Plan, McDonough expounded that "countless Veterans have lost jobs, closed businesses, home-schooled children and faced uncertain prospects while our nation grapples with this health crisis," reported AS.

The IRS stated those who received veteran benefits last year are automatically eligible for a payment. It added they would not need to take additional actions to receive their payment. The IRS and Veterans Affairs Department are coordinating to ensure the payments reach eligible veterans in this group.

The IRS has declared via its most recent update that almost two million more COVID-19 stimulus checks have been distributed this week to financially ailing taxpayers under the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. To date, involving this current fifth series of payments, an estimated 159 million checks worth $376 billion have been disseminated.

Among the two million checks transferred, over 850,000 were transferred to individuals who did not have information on file at the IRS. More than 320,000 payments were sent to the VA beneficiaries who receive C&P payments but who did not file their 2020 or 2019 taxes.

IRS Announces New Batch of Stimulus Checks With Bonus for Those Whose Income Decreased

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.