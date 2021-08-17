Seeing hogs devouring people is not exactly the image of pigs that is usually on the news. These animals are omnivores. However, they are not precisely smart to recognize their owners, and these animals will eat human flesh.

Some speculation about these animals is that criminals use them in murders by feeding them minced human flesh of their victims. At times these animals may assault people and kill as well.

It seems pigs can be dangerous despite their silly appearance; this is borne out of reported incidents.

Farmer gets eaten by his own giant pigs

One farmer Terry Vance, 69, truly cared for his hogs and took time to raise them into huge pigs! Compared to ordinary pigs that were usually 350 lbs, Vance's hogs were twice as heavy at 700 lbs! Unfortunately, they ended up eating him alive, reported the Daily Star.

According to the police that handled the case, they found nothing left of the farmer. They assumed the dead man's flesh was in the swine's bellies. Authorities cannot rule out the cause of death due to lack of a complete corpse to examine if the victim had a medical condition; they will never know.

Another possibility that the authorities are looking for is whether the animals attacked him or if someone was involved in killing the victim.

The last time he was seen alive was the night when he went to feed the animals, but he never went back. When the family went out to look for him, they saw pure shock, and almost nothing was left of his body, instead tatters of flesh, dentures, and bits of clothing inside the pigpen. Hogs devouring humans do happens, and Mr. Vance was unfortunate to have been a victim.

A police spokesperson said it might have been a horrendous accident and absurd that even foul play might have happened.

A year earlier, family members recall that the victim accidentally stepped on a piglet that caused a large sow to attack him.

There was a possibility that he was attacked because it was revenge that the pig had in mind the night, and it killed him.

Michael Garner, the victim's brother, mentioned that they planned to kill the pig, but Vance later changed his mind. Garner added that Vance was a nice guy, and he loved his pigs, noted the Daily Advent.

Other reported swine attacks

Although these swine are not very aggressive animals, there are incidents where they attack those who take care of them.

When a toddler in China entered a hog pen, the animal consumed the child's flesh.

A Russian woman suffered the same fate when she had an epileptic episode while feeding the hogs, which then ate her alive.

In some cases, the pigs were a convenient way to get rid of murder victims' bodies and hide the crime.

In a mobster feud in 2013, when the Godfather was shot three times close range in his car, the rival gang kidnapped the mob boss Francesco Raccosta, as an act of revenge, cited the Daily Record. He got beat up and given to hungry hogs alive, and his flesh ripped to tatters by the animals.

A secret recording captured the victim screaming while getting torn alive by the feasting hogs. Hardly enough was left, as the pig ate the flesh until nothing was left.

A similar case happened in 2016, when a businesswoman, Maria Chindamo, was killed for not selling her farm to the mafia. She was thrown into a thresher that tore her to bits and then fed to pigs.

These hogs may look harmless, but they can devour people till nothing is left of the victim, and they might have been instances when they attacked and murdered people too.

