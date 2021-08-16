Talk show host Bill Maher claps back at protesting Democrats after they accuse Rep Kevin McCarthy over a half-meant joke. These onion-skinned Democrats had overreacted. It seems that they are free to call anyone what they want.

Comedian Maher scathed the Democrats last Friday via his HBO show. 'Real Time.' He slammed the wayward party due to bad faith attacks on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) for what he said about Nancy Pelosi.

The GOP member made a joke that drove heckles in the Republican ranks, but the Democrats took it quite sorely. However, most agreed and just laughed it off.

Democrats overreacted to half-meant joke

Maher talked about the foolish 'Woke Folks' who have attacked the actor, Matt Damon, cited Variety. The actor said he stopped with anti-gay slurs but later said he never spoke the word, reported the Blaze.

He mentioned that the 'woke police' in 'wokeville' as reprehensible and unpalatable for denouncing the free opinion of Damon as an undemocratic parody of senseless wokeness; he added it was the bad faith arguments that were dishonest and contemptuous.

Then elaborated how the Democrats were jumping up and down, very outraged with what McCarthy said two weeks earlier. The top GOP member was alleged to speak at fundraising for the party about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's gavel. He said hitting her with it is tempting, but noted Duty to America news, but he will use it anyway.

It was about the mid-terms in 2022 if they win. But, the Democrats are floundering and flopping courtesy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris well on their own. Bill Maher claps back at protesting Democrats who are part of these activities.

It started over Pelosi's comment

Pelosi called McCarthy a moron who caused the commotion. He added that it was the real part. The bad faith is something more detestable.

Reportedly the gossip was that the top GOP remarks were misconstrued allegedly as intentional. They highlighted the jest as more than a joke. It was interpreted as violence against Pelosi.

Two Democrats immediately jumped in and double-downed on the Republican, using rhetorics against GOP members.

One of them, Hakeem Jeffries, immediately mentioned that it was intentional violence to women that is not funny. Next, Rep. Eric Swalwell (who was linked to Fang Fang) stated the Republicans should resign.

Maher's following response is that these two just shut their mouths and keep quiet, expressing an intense dislike of Democrat lousy faith.

Next, he pointed out how Jeffries and Swalwell are spreaders of bad faith against opinions. Saying that someone might think it's a threat of physical harm or that violence will be a laughing matter. Also, the interpretation is that Kevin McCarthy could be an assailant or that Matt Damon is a homophobic individual.

Democrats are twisting words and meaning, not speaking the truth, the bad faith of their methodology.

The 'woke' is now criticized and blasted in Maher's show. This culture that is part of the Democrats' thrust is twisting reality to get what they want.

Bill Maher claps back at the protesting Democrats for their push of 'wokeness' that has poisoned more than McCarthy or Damon, allowing it to fester in the Olympics and cancel culture, even leftists who masquerade as seekers of social justice.

