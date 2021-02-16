Nancy Pelosi announced Democrats are starting independent probe. The probe comes after the impeachment debacle with doctored evidence and a no-show witness by the DEMS.

After the no conviction vote in the unconstitutional impeachment trial, the DEMS are all set to prove ex-President Trump is responsible for the January 6 incident. The House Democrats got scorched for how they tried to establish a non-charge, but they are still at it after the show-trial.

Democrat show continues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House Democrats are taking sham trial failure forward by having a September 11, 2001-style commission. The goal is to prove that their charge of insurrection on January 6 is not mistaken, reported the Epoch Times.

She said that the impeachment trial findings based on evidence that never stuck and demolished by the Trump defense are actual. This was her statement after she went on a rant, accusing the Republicans as cowards.

She added that it was crucial to protect and secure everything with a 9/11 commission that will further attempt to dig for causes and facts. Despite the no guilt charge on the impeachment and a second failure to get Trump, she and the DEMS believe he still is the culprit.

Pelosi pushed the Democrat narrative

She sent a letter to fellow DEMS to spend more of the taxpayers' money to increase the Capitol's security. Earlier she asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to conduct a review of all security processes. Many criticized the Capitol's security measures as unnecessary and won't work; Democrats starting an independent probe is proof they are fearful of Trump.

Also read: Failed Attempt to Impeach Trump Angers Pelosi, Says Censuring Is Not Enough

Pelosi said that with preparation for the commission, the interim reporting from the general shows more security is needed. More specifically for the members of the House and Senate, and also the security of the Capitol.

Trump's acquittal is not enough for the DEMS to stop. Instead, despite their failure to convict him that conveys innocence, they are still pinning the ex-president who bested them two times in two impeachments. Trump lawyers pointed out that everyone has a right to the First Amendment, he said "peacefully and patriotically" that was removed from the videos was used to indict him.

According to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), one of the impeachment managers stated that Trump's fault was why the violence happened, but the no-convict vote did not convince him of the sham trial. However, seven Republicans decided to go along with the show trial and voted to convict. Their actions show how the GOP is starting to dislike any allegiances to DEMS.

More Democrats are pushing another siege on Trump

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) last Sunday told the Associated Press that the nation wants to hear and the commission whose job is to be impartial is left to be seen. Most American conservatives are critical of what the DEMS say, but the media is biased towards conservatives.

Republicans who convicted Trump were Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. They are now in the crosshairs.

Trump slammed the Democrats for their actions that went against the constitution and disregard for the law. But the Democrats starting independent probe shows they are after him.

Related article: Senator Graham Says Vice-President Harris Might Be Impeached as 'Pandora's Box' Opens

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.