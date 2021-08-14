With the recent spike of coronavirus infections in the nation, there are increasing hopes for a fourth stimulus check from the Biden Administration.

Calls for Fourth Stimulus Checks and Increase of Delta Variant

In a recently published article in The Sun, with Covid-19 instances swiftly spreading throughout the nation as the Delta variety soon becomes the majority of new cases, demands for the fourth round of stimulus checks have become louder.

And it doesn't sound too far-fetched because unemployment rose in July compared to a month earlier, and thousands of employees have been laid off in recent weeks in the manufacturing and auto sectors. Additionally, previous surveys have also shown the benefit of previous stimulus checks.

Meanwhile, over 80 Congressional Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have backed a fourth round of checks. In May, six members of the House Ways and Means Committee wrote to President Joe Biden, requesting more "lifeline" payments to Americans, according to a published article in Yahoo News.

The president, on the other hand, has stayed silent on the issue, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating in May that if Congress offered legislation, he would support a fourth round. She said, "We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free."

Proposed Bill for Monthly Income

After examining trial projects throughout the nation, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota presented a bill that would see monthly payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $600 for children be sent out, according to a published news report in FOX 32.

The SUPPORT Act (Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph) would establish a guaranteed income program of up to $1,200 per month for adults and $600 per month for children after years of trial projects in communities throughout the country.

It would start with a $2.5 billion grant fund to be utilized in trial projects throughout the United States between 2023 and 2027. According to a description of the plan, the federal government would launch a national guaranteed income program in 2028 after evaluating the results and best practices.

To be eligible for the entire monthly payment, single taxpayers must have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and married couples filing jointly must have an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. Payments would be progressively reduced at a rate of $5 for every $100 earned beyond certain income thresholds, according to the bill summary.

Petition for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Check Gains Popularity

Approximately 2.8 million Americans have signed a petition demanding that each American get a $2,000 monthly stimulus payment. Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, initiated the petition, which was originally uploaded on Change.org last year.

Bonin said in her original petition that she is one of millions of Americans who are concerned about their financial future as a result of the COVID-19 issue. Many individuals have already lost their employment as a result of companies and schools shutting throughout the nation to prevent the spread of the virus. Others are compelled to remain at home. The pandemic is also disastrous for working families like him.

It remains to be seen if Bonin's petition, which received 3 million signatures, will have any effect on a possible fourth stimulus check. However, until August 15, free health insurance via the American Families Plan will be accessible to low-income Americans.

