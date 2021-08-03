In the third wave of direct stimulus assistance, the IRS has given more than 169 million payments, with another 2.3 million individuals getting $1,400 checks last month. This time, some states start to distribute Fourth Stimulus Checks.

States that Will Distribute Fourth Stimulus Checks

In a recently published article in Yahoo News, Despite the fact that an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government seems improbable at this time, states are doing their bit to ensure that federal stimulus money is delivered.

States were given over $200 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus assistance package to spend on their economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic. States have until the end of 2021 to distribute their funds, and governors have already started distributing funds where they believe they are most needed.

Here are some states that start to distribute Stimulus Checks:

California

California is the only state that has issued a kind of "stimulus" cheque using its own funds. California enjoys a fiscal surplus, thanks to its one-of-a-kind tax structure. California has a progressive income tax system, which means that the more money you earn, the more taxes you pay.

This, along with careful budgeting, enabled people earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year to get real checks in the amount of $500 or $600. This is on top of the $500 payment made to families with dependent children.

Colorado

According to a published article in MARCA, those who received at least one unemployment benefit between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020 will get $375 from Colorado. According to CPR News, higher-income employees who get more than $500 a week in base unemployment benefits are not eligible.

Maryland

Maryland recently enacted legislation repealing all state and local taxes on unemployment benefits, as well as providing immediate stimulus payments of $500 to families and $300 to individuals who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Georgia

Georgia has one of the most generous schemes, with Governor Kemp approving $1,000 checks for all full-time teachers and administrators and $500 payments for part-time instructors. There is also a strategy in the works to provide for pre-K instructors.

Tennessee

Tennessee's state legislature approved a law in June that eliminated an anticipated 2 percent increase for full-time teachers and replaced it with a $1,000 hazard pay bonus. Part-time instructors are eligible for a $500 stipend. By the end of the year, all eligible people will have received their payments.

Are You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit?

In a published article in CNET, if parents satisfy one of the IRS's criteria, they may be eligible for the full child tax credit payout. Head of household filed $112,500 in earned income, single filed $75,000 in earned income, and if married filing jointly $150,000 in total earned income.

If parents satisfy these income criteria, each child under the age of six may receive up to $300 per month until December, with the remaining half paid during the 2022 tax season for a total of $3,600. Children between the ages of 6 and 17 may receive up to $250 per month and a total of $3,000 per year. Dependents between the ages of 18 and 24 will have to wait until tax season to get the whole sum.

If your income exceeds the threshold, you may still be eligible for advance child tax credit payments, but only up to the maximum amount. For every $1,000 above the income limit, the IRS deducts $50 from each advance check. If you earn $85,000 as a single filer, you may be eligible for up to $200 per month, depending on the age of your kid.

