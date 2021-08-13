The machines in sci-fi that feature automatons with killer Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) are getting to be a reality sooner than we think. But, will it be the most innovative thing scientists ever do even if human programmers impose limits.

Growing computer power spurs a renaissance in creating intelligent devices. Such advanced artificial intelligence is applied to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) like drones.

Firms will not hesitate to apply the technology to commercial gadgets and other functional applications, although limited use should be.

AGI might be the harbinger of doom

Suppose movies are any indication of the distrust many have in making an ultra-smart device in any form, or just a fear that it could be dangerous. Plus, giving robots or CPUs a personality is a recipe for disaster, reported the Daily Star.

Artificial intelligence engineers are talking about limiters to keep thinking machines are marginally 'dumb' to address the problem and only decide for the best interests of humans.

Matthew Kershaw, an AI expert, said we might achieve machine sentience in the lifetimes of younger people.

One of the best minds in recent times, Stephen Hawking, said the AI we have now has proved very usable in such primitive form. Increasing its full potential to thinking like us will not be suitable for humans.

Another Rogue thinker and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed with Hawking, stating that extended use of AI is crucial, so there is a need to limit it. An added concern is the creation of Artificial General Intelligence is the real existential threat. Automatons with killer AGI exist soon, so we must introduce limits.

Read Also: US Navy Expands Testing of Unmanned Surface Vessels on Land to Conduct Firepower Analysis

But Matthew added that AGI would need faster and powerful computers enough to rival human brains. For now, it is not here, so killer robots are not coming not. It is when the computational power has increased so much; then it's worry time.

Understanding consciousness is the key; no one can't even explain it. So, a better AI can be programmed when we've understood why we're thinking. However, it might be better not to.

Children are smarter than advanced AI

Experts can control complex functions to do extraordinary tasks with AI technology, but a child trumps a smart PC anytime. Children learn instinctively, and unlike a CPU that cannot know a single automobile until it has seen many thousands, noted Big World Tale.

Advance machine intelligence in Star Wars and Westworld is not new in science fiction. Even in the 1920's play Rur by Karel Čapek depicted a robot's revolting cannot happen because AGI is not technically here yet.

Robonaut, a robot on the International Space Station, got broken in 2011, needing repair when legs were hard to attach.

Alan Turing, a computer pioneer, made a test for AI to pass as a person in 1950. No system has been able to crack the test, but a few ones got close.

In 2018, Google's Duplex AI called for a hairdresser appointment and convinced the person on the other end, cited CNBC.

Artificial General Intelligence is everywhere, installed in armed drones and robo-cars, but needs a human nanny to help them do their job. One day automatons with killer Artificial General Intelligence might exist and cause a problem too dire perhaps for humans to handle.

Related Article: Military Drones Attack Humans for the First Time, Can We Really Rely on AI Programming?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.