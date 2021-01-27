The U.S. Navy plans to expand testing of unmanned surface vessels because USVs are considered the best candidates for risky missions. The development of these systems allows more emphasis on completing the task with no danger to humans.

Navy planners see the deployment of USV as cost-effective solutions for dangerous missions for humans who are not optimal for warfighting.

USVs will do jobs longer

Embarking on developing robotic (A.I.) artificial intelligence systems is a game-changer that allowed dangerous jobs like clearing minefields to be done automatically. Another is an automated system like in science fiction can continue watching for enemy activity, reported USNI.

According to program manager Capt. Pete Small, getting these automated drones will give the option for more missions that are dangerous. It includes simple monitoring of the sea and just relevant but straightforward tasks.

The U.S. navy will be one of the first operators of a modest fleet of larger robotic ships or USVs. Next will be a digital or battle network that connects all USVs and crewed vessels wirelessly.

A total of 15 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) and seven USVS are getting built by contractors. Small said that in two years, the Surface Development Squadron-1 (SURFDEVRON) organization would deploy these systems in trials and study how to use them.

Differences of unmanned systems now

Compared to earlier use of USVs that was limited to mine-clearing and ocean surveillance, which was uneventful, these robots would be practically looking until something is detected and alert the operator to danger. Having the USVs know what they are doing is better than looking at the screen in real-time. To expand testing of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) will take more time.

One big difference in these robotic systems' new concepts is implementing a tri-service maritime strategy, with the naval operations' Navigation Plan. These approaches combine USVs in a more active role in the fighting, not just passive.

What the U.S. Navy can do with USVs

Force multiplier might be bigger USVs that are crammed with missiles, but it was not approved.

Among the ideas the Navy was most interested in was arming Large USVs (LUSVs) with missiles, an idea that was quickly shot down by lawmakers. Adding these LUSVs as missile launchers will need further development if lawmakers allow.

The budget to make a large, robotic ship with missiles are not yet on the table until something is agreed upon.

Specific USVs that have prototypes

Some of these projects by the U.S. Navy is the Overlord USVs and Sea Hunters that are the first of its kind deployed by the Navy. Even if the initial LUSV were shot down, there would be efforts to develop everything from the hull to the electrical system for reliability.

Not much confidence in robotic systems

Despite the enthusiasm in building missile-armed large USVs that are viewed with caution, claims that USVs will for weeks without human intervention are not accepted, especially if the robotic ship needs repair.

One worry is that hackers can gain control of the unmanned systems and fire its missile payload remotely. This scenario uses the robot's sensors to know what's happening. To expand testing of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) like the Sea Hunter and Overlord will depend on how well the U.S. Navy will accept using robotic ships more.

