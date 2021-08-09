Britney Spears' former bodyguard has provided a rare glimpse inside the superstar's strange life under her father's tight supervision. According to ex-cop Fernando Flores, the singer is forced to live "like an inmate in a golden prison," with her phone conversations being recorded.

Britney Spears' former bodyguard is concerned about what would happen if she is released from conservatorship. Fernando Flores, who was hired to work for the 'Toxic' hitmaker in 2010 but left eight months later, has stated that despite no longer working for her, he feels extremely protective of her.

Ex-bodyguard believes Britney Spears is better under conservatorship

The pop star has been under conservatorship since 2008. While the former bodyguard acknowledges that the conservatorship has faults, he believes that restoring Britney's freedom will be detrimental to her mental health. Britney Spears is now fighting to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator in court.

Jamie is in charge of his daughter's finances while Jodi Montgomery is in charge of Britney's personal affairs; but the 'Slumber Party' singer wants Jamie's job to be taken over by a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Per News Hub, Britney Spears stated earlier this year that her conservatorship left her "traumatized and depressed," and she demanded that her father be imprisoned.

On the other hand, Fernando Flores alleges that the singer was never permitted to go out alone, that she had to obtain permission to spend money, and that her cigarette supply was rationed because she chain-smoked. Despite this, Flores, who spent eight months caring for Britney, says that she is better off under the conservatorship that has been in place for the past 13 years.

While #FreeBritney campaigners support the singer's legal battle to be free of her father Jamie's influence, Flores believes she is too weak to protect herself and is prone to be abused. Britney Spears was 26 when her father Jamie was given control of her personal and financial affairs following a series of public meltdowns, as per MIRROR.

She made headlines when she shaved her head in front of cameras and assaulted one with an umbrella. In January 2008, she was shown being restrained and brought to the hospital following a three-hour fight with her ex-husband Kevin Federline about their two boys.

Britney Spears reportedly takes strong drugs

Despite her issues, Britney Spears is fighting to get the conservatorship lifted, claiming that she has been denied the chance to marry her lover Sam Asghari and have children. Flores, a father of four, was recruited as Britney's minder in 2010, a year after Jamie was named as her conservator, and he also has witnessed firsthand how much power Jamie wields over the star's life.

He alleges that she is barred from contacting many of her close friends and that visitors to her Los Angeles house are subject to a search similar to that of a prison. Flores detailed how Britney's relationship with another ex-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, deteriorated. Britney smoked Marlboro Reds in a chain and had to be cautioned not to smoke in front of her children, Flores said.

After eight months, he resigned from his security position, saying that Britney made repeated sexual approaches to him, which he turned down. The former bodyguard received a significant settlement from her father and now runs a business in California.

Britney informed a judge during her legal battle against the conservatorship that she was compelled to take the mood-stabilizing medication lithium, which made her feel "drunk" and traumatized her. Bipolar disorder, mania, and depression are all treated with lithium.

Sources close to the singer are opposing the #FreeBritney fan movement, arguing that she needs to be safeguarded and that her fans are unaware of the mental health and legal concerns at hand. Britney Spears' former bodyguard claims that while he worked for her in 2010, she was administered a combination of strong drugs once a week.

According to Fernando Flores, the 39-year-old pop star would be given antipsychotic drugs that would cause her to move from normal to babbling about parallel universes. Flores, who worked for the artist from February to July 2010, said that her phone was monitored and that she was never permitted to leave the house alone according to the conservatorship's regulations.

A lady would visit Britney at her house once a week on Friday to give her the prescription, the former police officer told The Sun. Spears won a big victory in her conservatorship case when a judge gave her the ability to choose her lawyer after she informed the court she wanted her father prosecuted with conservatorship abuse.

Spears wants the conservatorship to end without the need for a medical evaluation, but she said her first objective was removing her father from his position while enabling co-conservator Jodi Montgomery to continue in the meantime.

