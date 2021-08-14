Russia has five Arctic legacy weapon systems to rely on if a possible conflict arises in the cold Arctic, which their adversaries need to develop. Moscow states its interests in the Arctic are paramount to dominating the opening of the cold frontier.

Developments in the arctic have NATO, Russian, United States, and even China jockeying to move into the area to reap benefits via its occupation. Also, to secure areas and resources for the good of a nation.

Moreover, the melting ice will have new trading routes and shipping lanes for getting the limited resources. To secure a northern front country, have them in the Arctic.

Russians have prepared well

As far as arctic operations are concerned, Russian made preparations the best compared to the US, which is way behind. The Soviet Union was ready for an Arctic conflict during the Cold War, reported the National Interest.

Many of the advantages of the USSR, like weapons and expertise, were never forgotten and gave Russia an advantage. To get arctic ops like here are the best five systems to date.

Ice-breaking vessels

Russia has four nuclear icebreakers at its disposal, with the needed power and range to back up any force with operations in the frozen Arctic. These ships are essential to access the ice flows where ordinary hulls would be useless, with more ice-breaking vessels that can be used.

In comparison, the US has only three US Coast Guard icebreakers, with a few Canadian ones. The lack of this capability might be a problem for any nation. Russia has many arctic legacy weapon systems that include more ice breakers.

Akula class submarine

The former Soviets have been operating in the Arctic, with old bases from the former USSR along the sea rim. The Cold War was a cat and mouse game between boomers (missile submarines) and hunter submarines (attack submarines) trying to find or escape detection. It was Washington and Moscow trying to outsmart each other.

Mikoyan MiG-31

Reaches of this cold frontier are vast, and any carrier will not be so lucky with difficulty operating in this harsh region. The use of a land base and long-ranged aircraft like the MiG-31 will be indispensable.

Though it might be a dated strategy, the MiG-31 and 35 will be helpful in going after US bombers trying to bomb Moscow. There are plentiful in arctic bases, with better radar, and are an excellent longer-range interceptor.

Tu-95 Bear Bomber

Whether it is the Tu-95 that carries missiles for ships or land targets or the Tu-142 that is dedicated anti-sub warfare (ASW) plane to destroy underwater submarines for defense or offense, cited Naval Technology. It can fly 3000 miles and stay longer in the air too.

These planes serve as anti-ship and submarine hunters, and most navies will utilize the undersea theatre to stage attacks on adversaries using the legacy planes that are still effective,

Arctic Warfare: Special Forces

Moscow's experience in the Cold War shows how it prioritizes commando forces like the Spetsnaz to conduct raids, noted Marshall Center. Commando units in the Russian arm are distributed where their skills are needed, and they can cut communications, take control and do almost anything. Sometimes they will even be delivered onto ships to take it over.

Russia has five arctic legacy weapon systems that are tried and tested from the old Soviet days. Even if new systems are developed, Russia cannot deny their efficacy with western sanctions or lack of finances to upgrade them.

