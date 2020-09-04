Recently the surfacing of a Russian submarine in Alaska has caught the U.S. military off guard, near the Bearing Sea. This is regarded by the American as not the usual soviet activity.

According to the Russian Pacific fleet, the surfacing of the Omsk, a guided missile submarine that was detected out of the water near the Bering Sea near Alaskan Territory. Russian officials cited the event as normal.

The submarine is part of the largest Russian naval exercise that is currently underway, one off the biggest since the disjointing of the Soviet Union. Russian are increasing their activities in the artic which is the next area, where armed forces are establishing themselves, reported The Drive.

USS Seawolf started operations in the north, which is far from its usual Pacific sorties. It was also one of those rare events when the US Navy decided to let everyone know where their super-secret sub was.

Reported by the Russian outlet RIA Novosti remarked on the comments that did not emphasize on August 28, 2020. A day before the U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said it was keeping tabs on the Omsk, that was sailing above water and in international waters. Not knowing the status of the sub, preparations were ready if assistance was needed.

Aaron Amick, a veteran U.S. Navy submariner, said that if there is no indication of distress then it means these non-American subs are working close to US boundaries. He indicated the surfacing of the USS Seawolf in Norway that startled the Russians prompted this reaction. The submarines are clandestine and rarely seen about water, and one of the most shadowy Naval services. Having the Russian surface one of their own is like saying we can do that too.

These spaces are utilized to install about a dozen launchers, that fires the huge P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missile that is called the SS-N-19 Shipwreck. Onboard the are 24 of the ship busters that are lethal to any opponent. Equipped with four torpedo tubes that are 533-millimeters each, used to fire heavy torpedos, or maybe use a dedicated anti-sub missile RPK-6 Vodopad to knock out another sub, and the SS-N-15 Stallion that is an unusual weapon in the Omsk's arsenal.

Omsk is part of a 50-ship flotilla that includes several submersibles and warships that practicing with live weapons, held in the Bering Sea. On August 27, 2020, a video was sent out by the Russian Ministry of Defense, showing footage from the fleet exercises. One of the images was the Omsk launching of its shipwreck missiles, during exercises.

Other ships that fired their salvo was the Slava class guided-missile cruiser Varyag, did live firing with a P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship cruise missiles too. One unidentified vessel shot a P-800 Oniks used for anti-shipping, as part of the live firing drill.

By analysis, the Bering Sea drill with 40- aircraft that were part of it, the Omsk was a surprise for the Americans.

When the ships were in the practice area, they surprised fishing boats who did not expect them.

Increased activity of the Russian navy in the artic is drawing attention, and the current administration is adjusting to changes. But the Omsk is only one of the surprises in the changing scenarios.

