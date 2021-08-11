A Russian hypersonic secret missile base in Sarov is in danger from wildfires raging close to it, jeopardizing the essential military asset. The base holds Vladimir Putin's weapon of vengeance, the fires that would go uncontrolled would certainly bring severe damages.

A state of emergency makes it imperative to mobilize resources to stop the flames from causing catastrophic damage.

These wildfires have been raging out of control and have scorched the Mordovski Nature Reserve in the past few days. Sources say they are getting dangerously close to the top-secret nuclear research center.

Stopping the wild blaze

In the town of Sarov, where the nature reserve is close by, plan to stop the wildfire from getting any further, reported the SUN UK.

This town is on the western reaches of Russia, and the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre (RFNC) is based, where scientists are creating Putin's deadly arsenal of superfast missiles and his nuclear-tipped rockets.

Raging wildfire near Nuclear research center in Sarov, European Russia.

A week ago, an announcement said that the Satan 2 hypersonic ballistic missile would undergo flight tests, but the fires affected the schedule.

Furthermore, Russia will test the 5th generation long-range missile called the RS-28 Sarmat, code-named Satan 2, in autumn this year. The fires are a setback if not controlled.The Sarov base cannot be lost due to wildfires because it will setback Putin's plans for foiling NATO and the US.

A tremendous effort sent numerous planes and helicopters to douse the creeping inferno getting close to the RFNC by launching water bombs to stop the flames advance.

To date, about 300 workers based in Sarov, including the Russian National Guard, were sent as an extra workforce to fight the raging inferno. An estimate of 600 hands is actively fighting to keep the fires from advancing, cited 9jaflaver.

Aleksey Safonov, a senior official of Sarov, declared a desperate emergency, allowing more personnel to fight the flames near the Russian hypersonic secret missile base in Sarov.

More villages burned to the ground and other places

It was worse elsewhere with two villages were evacuated in the Siberian wilderness, with 155 raging infernos burning last Sunday. It did get worse with 12 villages in danger in northeastern Siberia as well.

Last Saturday, the inferno burnt 31 houses and eight maintenance buildings in another village. Officials state that Russian authorities took Byas-Kuel village and 400 people to safety.

Rising temperatures have not spared the country from the ravages of climate change, said scientists. Increased hot climates and not following fire safety protocols have spawned these blazing fires expectantly.

Sources say that all the smoke from wildfires in Russia has alarmingly travelled 3,000 kilometers from Yakutia to the Northern poles this week.Pictures from NASA showed smoke stretching and covering the land 2,000 miles from east to west.

If the fires were terrible in Russia, Greece contends with its doomsday inferno that burned up to the sky.

Far more Greek firefighters were fighting a blaze last Sunday on the island of Evia, which left destruction in its wake for islanders and tourists to flee for their lives.

An armada of ferries carried the evacuees as one took a video of flames that licked the night sky. It was so overwhelming that the media called it like an apocalypse, said told the BBC.

Having the Russian hypersonic secret missile base in Sarov threaten by the flames has prompted emergency declarations to keep the wildfire away.

