Andrew Cuomo, the current New York Governor, announced that he will resign and leave his office this coming August 24. The latest issue with the government official started after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The state's attorney general concluded that the New York Governor had sexually abused a total of 11 women. Aside from this, Cuomo also allegedly tried to fight back after one of his accusers publicized her complaints against the third-term Democrat.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government and therefore, that's what I'll do," said Cuomo via NPR's latest report.

Once he leave his office, Kathy Hochul, his Lt. Governor, would be the next one to become as New York's Governor. On the other hand, it seems like he is really confident with Hochul since Cuomo said that she is competent and smart. He added that transition needs to be seamless.

The soon-to-be New York Governor also shared her opinion. Kathy explained that this is the best thing to do since it would benefit all New Yorkers' interests.

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor," she said according to New York Times.

Several Women Spoke Against the Governor

Before Cuomo announced that he will resign, seven women decided to speak out publicly to share their experiences with the official. They released their statements last February.

One of the victims, Jessica Bakeman, said that the Governor really did touched her in an uncomfortable manner when she was working as a statehouse reporter. Bakeman was followed by another anonymous woman, claiming that Cuomo also groped her in his mansion back in 2020.

